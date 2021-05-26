Love the iPhone? Love it in purple? Love the price even more with Globe GPlan!

Calling all iPhone lovers! Globe Postpaid is offering discounted cash-outs for all iPhone 12 and 12 Mini variants, bundled with GPlan—Globe Postpaid’s best subscription plan yet that includes new life essentials. On top of that, it is also available in a stunning new color, purple.

The discounted cash outs are available for both new and recontracting customers. For example, at GPlan 1999, the iPhone 12 Mini 64GB has a PHP 14,400 cash-out while iPhone 12 64GB only has a PHP 20,400 cash-out.

Customers who are up for recontracting also have the option to charge it to their monthly bills, spread throughout the 24-month contract period. For instance, you just need to pay on top of your monthly plan, PHP 600 /month to get the iPhone 12 mini (64GB) and P850/month to get the iPhone 12 (64GB) with GPlan 199. Monthly installments are also open to new customers through 0% installment plans with major credit cards.

GPlan also allows subscribers to get more value out of the mobile device, giving them access to a full range of life-enabling perks that will help them navigate through today’s ever changing digital world.

Bundled with GPlan are the new life essentials that users will surely enjoy: unlimited calls and texts to all networks; bigger data allocations; 24/7 access to teleconsultation with KonsultaMD; and free insurance coverage against COVID-19 and dengue through GInsure and Singlife Philippines.

With the new iPhone, Apple’s first 5G-capable smartphone, subscribers can also unlock new possibilities. Globe’s 5G technology that allows customers to enjoy fast connectivity—providing users with a whole new level of mobile and data experience.

The iPhone 12 Purple series is now available in Globe’s Online Shop and all stores nationwide. Discounted cash-outs apply to all colors of the iPhone 12 and 12 mini.