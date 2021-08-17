LRMC announces temporary closure of Pacific Avenue for LRT-1 Cavite Extension works

Private operator of LRT-1 Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) advises CAVITEX motorists to anticipate a temporary closure of Pacific Avenue from August 17-19, 2021. This will allow the installation of pi-girders to carry on safely and will require the closure of both northbound and southbound carriageways. Motorists bound for CAVITEX are advised to take MIA road.

August 17 (Tuesday) 10:00 pm to 11:59 pm

August 18 (Wednesday) 12:00 am to 4:00am; 10:00 pm to 11:59 pm

August 19 (Thursday) 12:00 am to 4:00am

Earlier in August, LRMC announced that the closure will be from 16-19 August 2021, but adjustments have been made on the construction schedule.

LRMC assures the public that this will only be temporary and the construction of LRT-1 Cavite Extension, in the long run, will give commuters a faster, more comfortable, and convenient experience. The new LRT-1 stations will be better integrated with other transport terminals such as the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) and Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Together with Bouygues Travaux Publics as the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractor, LRMC utilizes a special engineering method that allows faster execution and minimal effect on the ground-level traffic. Despite the limitations brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, construction remains to be in full swing. Phase 1 of the 11.7 km LRT-1 Cavite Extension project is now 60% complete with girder covering the entire stretch of Dr. Santos Station to Pacific Avenue near Asiaworld Station. Under Phase 1, a total of five (5) new stations will be added to the existing LRT-1 line: Redemptorist, MIA, Asiaworld, Ninoy Aquino, and Dr. Santos. Civil works started with the first drilling of bored piles last 1 September 2019.

The viaduct of LRT-1 extension is targeted to be completed by the end of December 2021, while the complex electro-mechanical works are set to begin in January 2022 after the completion of the viaduct. The target is for Phase 1 to be in operation by mid or late 2024.

Recent construction milestones include the launching of pi-girders through above-ground launcher along CAVITEX near Paranaque bridge.