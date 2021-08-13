LRMC launches LRT-1 Ingat Angat Bakuna Lahat themed train

Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) unveils today a special LRT-1 themed train aimed at championing the country’s vaccination program against COVID-19.

The themed train bears the Ingat Angat Bakuna Lahat campaign of the Taskforce T3 (Test, Trace, Treat), a multi-sectoral public-private consortium of companies and organizations including LRMC, which are working closely with the government to drive up COVID-19 vaccine confidence and speed up the country’s recovery.

As an Ingat Angat campaign media partner, besides implementing stringent safety protocols in LRT-1 premises, LRMC emphasizes the importance of vaccines as the best way to protect oneself and family through the special themed train. It has an all-around train wrap design with a giant mask and face shield, showcasing vector images of people from different walks of life wearing face masks, accompanied by a giant vaccine on both sides of the train. The themed train also has friendly statements encouraging commuters to do their part in getting vaccinated.

During the launch of the vaccine themed train at the LRT-1 Baclaran Station, passengers who were able to present their vaccination cards (with complete doses) received free beep cards with minimum load as a token.

LRMC President and CEO Juan F. Alfonso shared, “As a company which prioritizes the safety and well-being of our customers and employees, we wanted to contribute to the nationwide vaccination campaign in the best way we can. Our core mission is to provide a safe, reliable, efficient, and comfortable journey for our commuters, as well as support the mobility needs of Filipinos even while we’re under the community quarantine. This includes making sure that our passengers will feel confident to ride LRT-1 by advocating vaccination efforts and safety measures.”

Internally, LRMC has been taking necessary initiatives to ensure the health and safety of its employees. To date, about 70% of LRMC’s 1,200 employees have already been fully vaccinated and are able to wear their “I got my COVID-19 vaccine” badge proudly. Aside from the company-wide vaccination program with the help of the MVP Group, LRMC has also partnered with the Pasay and Manila LGUs alongside LGU vaccination programs for its employees. With more than 90% vaccine confidence level among its total workforce, LRMC expects to complete administration of doses before the year ends.

“LRMC urges everyone to get vaccinated for the common, greater good. As advocated by Yale School of Public Health, viruses will continue to mutate if they continue to spread. Thus, the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community from COVID-19 and future variants is to get vaccinated,” LRMC President and CEO Juan F. Alfonso added.

Watch out for the Vaccine Train along the LRT-1 line, and remind yourself and those around you to get vaccinated!

