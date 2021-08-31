LRMC, UBE Express, Inc. partner for new LRT-1 EDSA to NAIA Terminal route

Private operator of LRT-1 Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) has partnered with UBE Express, Inc. (UBEx) to provide a safe, reliable, and convenient journey for commuters.

In a virtual meeting, LRMC and UBEx launched their partnership which was sealed in a memorandum of agreement signed by both parties. UBE Express, Inc is a privately owned transportation company engaged in providing a safe and comfortable experience through its modern point-to-point (P2P) bus service. The first P2P bus company to roll out in Metro Manila, UBEx operates buses that are equipped with free Wi-Fi, GPS, and CCTV cameras. The company also provides tarmac shuttle services for various airlines to transport passengers within the airport facility.

Effective 1 September 2021, the new UBEx route will include the LRT-1 EDSA Station and the following destinations: SM Mall of Asia, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX), and NAIA Terminals 1-3. For LRT-1 EDSA, the designated pickup and drop-off points are located at the Southbound entrance of the station.

Through this partnership, commuters who would normally need to take several modes of transport to reach their destinations now have the option to travel faster by taking the train and 24-seater premium airport bus service at an affordable cost.

The first trip of the UBEx bus begins at 6:00AM daily, and the last trip is at 7:00PM, with a bus arriving every 30 minutes. Passengers can also conveniently pay for both LRT-1 and premium bus rides using a beep™ card.

“With the Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) partnership, passengers will have a seamless transportation from LRT-Line 1 to SM MOA, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, PITX and NAIA Terminals and vice versa. UBE Express, an airport transport service operator providing the most reliable, convenient, comfortable, safe, accessible and environmentally sensitive mode of transportation to passengers of NAIA. Passengers of NAIA Terminals will also greatly benefit the connection of NAIA Airport to LRT-Line 1,” UBE Express, Inc. President Gabriel David said.

As a special promotional offer from September 1 until October 1 2021, the minimum fare (fare for the shortest distance) starts at Php 25. After the promotion period, this rate will become Php50.

“We are excited about this partnership with UBEx because it is a step towards achieving integrated mobility for Filipino commuters – which is something we are passionate about. Many people rely on the LRT-1 for their daily commute and essential needs, and it is our role to make it a pleasant experience for them. We want to ensure people can get from A to B safely, comfortably, and as efficiently as possible. One of LRMC’s initiatives recently is collaborating with more mobility service providers and promoting our services together to ensure seamless connections,” LRMC President and CEO Juan Alfonso said.

