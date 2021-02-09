LTFRB, DOTr, select GCash as partner disbursement platform for PUV driver subsidy

GCash, the undisputed leader and preferred mobile wallet in the Philippines, has been selected by the Department of Transportation (DOTr), through the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), in distributing subsidies to qualified Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) drivers, such as jeepney and bus drivers, in the Philippines.

Under the LTFRB’s PUV Service Contracting Program, approximately 60,000 PUV drivers whose livelihood are greatly affected by the pandemic will receive monetary subsidy through GCash, providing additional income for the new normal. The program is the DOTr’s initiative in supporting the Bayanihan to Recover As One Act.

Receiving subsidies through GCash is expected to keep PUV drivers safe from the COVID-19 while driving on public transport routes again, months after the public transport sector has been crippled by the pandemic.

“GCash eagerly supports the government’s initiatives in providing support to our kababayans during this pandemic. In the same vein, we are proud that government agencies, such as the DOTr-LTFRB, realize the benefits of and embrace financial technology. Not only will GCash deliver social assistance initiatives faster, but also keeps the Filipinos healthy through contactless transactions”, said Martha Sazon, President and CEO of GCash.

The LTFRB earlier in 2020, together with the DSWD, have also tapped GCash to distribute subsidies under the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) to transport network vehicle services (TNVS) and PUV drivers in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Globe Fintech Innovations Inc. (Mynt), which operates GCash, is part of the portfolio companies of 917Ventures, the largest corporate incubator in the Philippines wholly-owned by Globe Telecom Inc.