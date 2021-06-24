Lucky Chinatown Kicks Off Manila Restaurant Week’s Frozen Weekends

Lucky Chinatown, the premier lifestyle destination and gateway to Manila’s Chinatown, is hosting the kickoff of the second run of the Manila Restaurant Week, a weeklong food festival aimed at showcasing the rich and diverse culinary culture of the Philippine capital. Frozen Weekends, set to run from June 20 to July 4, 2021, primarily aims to encourage locals to support Manila-based food businesses and restaurants.

Launched in partnership with Manila Bureau of Permits as part of the events under Manila’s 450th founding anniversary, Frozen Weekends offer foodies with exclusive deals and discounts from participating restaurants. Diners can look forward to a feast of chilled food and beverages, including ice cream, dessert and cold beverages.

MRW’s initial run in September 2020 saw more than 80 food establishments participating in the food fair, including well-known global brands tand hidden-gem restaurants.

Participating restaurants at Lucky Chinatown include:

● Sbarro Philippines

● Bonchon Chicken Philippines

● Pho hoa

● J.CO Donuts & Coffee, Philippines

● Pepper Lunch Philippines

● Shakey’s Philippines

● Pancake House

● Max’s Restaurant

● Classic Savory

● SHI LIN

● Sincerity Cafe and Restaurant

● Lan Zhou La Mien

● Mang Inasal Philippines

● KING CHEF Seafood Restaurant

With customer safety in mind, Lucky Chinatown implements safety and sanitation guidelines, including mandatory wearing of face mask and face shield, temperature check, footwear disinfection and social distancing through floor and table markers.

With over 22,000 restaurants, Manila is known as a food hub for tourists and locals alike. It boasts of a plethora of restaurants that offer international and local cuisine, from branches of popular restaurant chains to hole-in-the-wall cafes that serve a taste of Philippine heritage.

