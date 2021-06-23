Luis Manzano for SweetVia

For over a decade, Santé has successfully positioned itself as a trusted industry leader in the Philippines, consistent in developing and distributing premier natural and organic health and wellness products and services. The company culminates the second quarter of 2021 as it formally welcomes Luis Manzano as the official endorser of SweetVia – a sweetener from a natural source with amazing health benefits.

SweetVia contains potent natural plant ingredients, such as Chicory Root Fiber Inulin and Stevia (Stevia Rebaudiana) – a safe and non-toxic herbal extract that aids in keeping blood sugar low. In both human and animal studies, the addition of inulin has been found to normalize blood lipid and glucose levels (Gibson & Delzenne). Also, it showed a reduction in food intake and decreased body weight. On the other hand, Stevia is an accepted sugar substitute that can contribute to weight management and improved caloric control. And unlike other sugary foods, stevia inhibits the formation of cavities and plaque (Elkins, 1997).

A single 1g sachet of SweetVia instantly provides a sweeter taste to any beverage and every food recipe minus the guilt and harmful effects of too much sugar.

As one of the most influential celebrities in the entertainment industry today, Luis Manzano is a multi-hyphenate who is in the prime of his career. He has a highly hectic schedule that consists of several thriving business ventures, multiple brand partnerships, and top-trending TV shows on the Kapamilya Channel. Among his projects is his hosting stint in the recently concluded third season of the singing and impersonation competition, Your Face Sounds Familiar, and his weekly appearances on ASAP Natin ‘To every Sunday afternoons.

Luis is also known as a passionate advocate of wellness who believes that a well-balanced lifestyle which consists of proper time management between work and personal life coupled with regular physical exercise and proper diet are key factors in maintaining a productive life that is absolutely healthy, which is very vital especially now amid the pandemic.

“I just turned 40 this year and what I learned as we grow older is that we must always watch what we eat,” says Luis. “I know a lot of people who got diabetes either genetically or because of their food choices. I’m really into sweets, and there’s always room for so much more desserts in my life. Because of SweetVia, I now have a healthy alternative that enables me to satisfy my cravings without putting myself at risk of diabetes and minus the guilt, as well.”

Luis also reveals that he is confident, calm, and relaxed with SweetVia, “I could sleep better knowing that my choice to incorporate Sweet Via in my daily diet essentials is both effective and excellent because its ingredients are natural and plant-based. I am assured that I made the right choice with SweetVia.”

“Luis Manzano lives the ideal lifestyle that perfectly represents Sweet Via as he is enjoying a balanced life that is both active and healthy,” says Santé CEO Joey Marcelo. “We are honored to officially welcome Luis to the Santé family, and we are looking forward to all the exciting projects that we will do in collaboration with him in the months to come.”

Luis also expresses how grateful he is to partner with SweetVia, “It’s great to partner with a brand like SweetVia. This is the best alternative every time I want to eat or drink something sweet. Another plus with Sweet Via is the prebiotics that it contains, which takes care of my tummy. SweetVia is so versatile because it could be used not just in drinks and desserts but in every single food recipe imaginable.”

SweetVia is available in leading Mercury Drug stores, Watsons, The Generics Pharmacy, Puregold, Lawson, The Landmark, All Day Supermarkets, and order online thru Lazada and Shopee.

