Lumina Homes Simplifies Home Buying Experience With an All-Digital Process

In response to the growing needs of every Juan for a safer home buying process amid the pandemic, Lumina Homes goes all-digital with its future-ready innovations to provide an easier home buying experience.
With Lumina’s initiatives, homebuyers can now do all or part of their purchase online, a pleasant way to select your home unit directly from your computer or smartphone. This means, there’s no need to leave the comforts of your home to brave the roads when purchasing a house and lot from Lumina Homes.
Lumina Homes’ Digital Innovations
From inquiring to settling payments for your dream house and lot, here are the things that Lumina Homes created to ease your home buying process and make it more accessible to every Juan.
- Lumina Homes Online – Launched in 2017, it is a one-stop home reservation site that allows homebuyers to search for available house-and-lot units and pay the reservation fee via debit or credit card, GCash, or over-the-counter. It also comes with an Interactive Map to view the available units in the subdivision map.
- Lumina Online Payment – Cashless transactions are the new normal now. With Lumina Payment Portal, homebuyers can conveniently settle their home dues through online banking, credit cards powered by Pesopay. The online brand expert also has Lumina Homes Online reservation portal and direct reservation payments using GCash and AllEasy QR codes. The payment portal also displays all other trustworthy online payment channels, along with step-by-step instructions.
Lumina Homes guarantees that the online payment services with which it has partnered are secure and trustworthy. Lumina homeowners can enjoy peace of mind while securely settling their home equity and amortization from the comforts of their own home.
- Lumina Appointment Scheduler – Skip the line and save more time when you book an appointment online for the contract signing, document submission, and many more.
- Virtual Tripping Lumina Homes in 3D – To ensure safety, Lumina devised a method for “virtual tripping” where you can see what’s in and out of the house model you are eyeing right from your smartphone or computer through Lumina Homes’ 360-degree virtual house tours. All you have to do is visit their official website: https://www.lumina.com.ph, and view their best-selling home models.
- Lumina Online University – It is a web-based learning platform that provides sales training for Lumina Homes. This training portal includes free courses and webinars about Lumina properties, enabling sellers to become more familiar with Lumina’s house and lot offers.
- Lumina Homes in Online Shopping Sites – You can now easily shop for discounted e-vouchers in Lumina Homes’ official store in Shopee and Lazada. You can use these e-vouchers to reserve your dream home from Lumina Homes.
- Lumina E-text – With this text messaging service, Lumina Homes can reach its homeowners quickly and vice versa. It gives its customers another — and faster — way to access and update their account information or ask about specific types of inquiry. Homebuyers can now receive a response by sending an SMS template of their inquiry to (0919) 072-1399 or (0917) 818-1875. Regular text messaging fees will apply.
- Lumina Admin Virtual Assistant – To prioritize Lumina Homeowners’ safety and convenience, Lumina Homes created Juan Support, your virtual admin assistant who is always available to answer your housing questions. Juan Support can answer some of the frequently asked questions, including payments, requirements, Statement of Account, house construction updates, home improvement restrictions, and title processing.