Lumina Homes Simplifies Home Buying Experience With an All-Digital Process

In response to the growing needs of every Juan for a safer home buying process amid the pandemic, Lumina Homes goes all-digital with its future-ready innovations to provide an easier home buying experience.

With Lumina’s initiatives, homebuyers can now do all or part of their purchase online, a pleasant way to select your home unit directly from your computer or smartphone. This means, there’s no need to leave the comforts of your home to brave the roads when purchasing a house and lot from Lumina Homes.

Lumina Homes’ Digital Innovations

From inquiring to settling payments for your dream house and lot, here are the things that Lumina Homes created to ease your home buying process and make it more accessible to every Juan.

Lumina Homes Online – Launched in 2017, it is a one-stop home reservation site that allows homebuyers to search for available house-and-lot units and pay the reservation fee via debit or credit card, GCash, or over-the-counter. It also comes with an Interactive Map to view the available units in the subdivision map.

– Launched in 2017, it is a one-stop home reservation site that allows homebuyers to search for available house-and-lot units and pay the reservation fee via debit or credit card, GCash, or over-the-counter. It also comes with an Interactive Map to view the available units in the subdivision map. Lumina Online Payment – Cashless transactions are the new normal now. With Lumina Payment Portal, homebuyers can conveniently settle their home dues through online banking, credit cards powered by Pesopay. The online brand expert also has Lumina Homes Online reservation portal and direct reservation payments using GCash and AllEasy QR codes. The payment portal also displays all other trustworthy online payment channels, along with step-by-step instructions.

Lumina Homes guarantees that the online payment services with which it has partnered are secure and trustworthy. Lumina homeowners can enjoy peace of mind while securely settling their home equity and amortization from the comforts of their own home.