Maine Mendoza reveals a smarter way to pay: GigaLife App’s new ‘GigaPay with PayMaya’ feature

Before her showbiz career took off six years ago this month, Maine Mendoza secretly desired to be an actress and just used the video-sharing app Dubsmash as her outlet.

Her entertaining clips lip-synching iconic movie scenes went viral and landed her an audition for the noontime variety show Eat Bulaga, in which she clinched her life-changing role as ‘Yaya Dub.’ The rest, as they say, is history.

“My story attests to the importance of pursuing and sharing your passions online. I realized that you really need to put yourself out there because it’s the easiest way to be found by people who share your passion, appreciate what you can offer, or can lead you to an opportunity or path you’ve been searching for,” said Maine, who has since assumed many roles and dabbled into being a host, singer, author, and entrepreneur, among other things.

Maine’s latest role however is being the face of GigaPay, an innovative collaboration between Smart and PayMaya for seamless payments on the GigaLife App. GigaPay with PayMaya makes it so much simpler and easier for subscribers of Smart Prepaid, Smart Postpaid, Smart Bro, Prepaid Home WiFi, and TNT to buy load and subscribe to promos so they can stay connected online anytime and anywhere.

“We’ve all run out of data while doing something important, and we know it’s such a big hassle. GigaPay addresses that so nothing gets in the way of your passions,” said the 26-year old actress who constantly reaches out to her fans on social media.

“There are more platforms today than when I started six years ago, which means there are more ways to discover what you’re good at, try different hobbies, and improve your craft online. You just need to be connected all the time – and you can now rely on the GigaLife App for that,” she said.

Smarter Way to Pay

During the launch of GigaPay with PayMaya, Smart SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business Jane J. Basas explained why Maine is the perfect endorser for the new GigaLife App service: “Maine has really come a long way. She has inspired many content creators with her journey, and we know that she can urge more Filipinos to harness the power of the Internet and social media when it comes to pursuing their dreams.”

“Smart’s value brand TNT was one of my first endorsements when I started in 2015. It was such a big deal for me to get the trust of the biggest telco brand in the country at that time. Now, I’m so happy to be back to promote a smarter way to pay and proudly say, ‘Simple, Smart Ako,’” Maine said.