MakatiMed leads Smart Tower vaccination activity for MVP Group

Top hospital in the Philippines Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed) led the recent vaccination of the MVP Group of Companies at one of its megasites, the Smart Tower in Makati City.

A total of 1,411 individuals were inoculated during the vaccination held last August 16 to 18. MakatiMed prepared the site for local government unit (LGU) and Department of Health (DOH) accreditations, and provided the manpower and expertise for the clinical teams including doctors, nurses, nursing assistants, and pharmacists during the course of the vaccination drive. The hospital was also responsible for checking and ensuring that the vaccines were intact upon delivery, and submitting the reports to the LGU in collaboration with the Smart Tower registration team.