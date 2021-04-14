Makati Medical Center offers topnotch cardiac care with advanced Cardiac CathLab

Top hospital in the Philippines Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed) has opened an advanced Cardiac Catherization Laboratory (Cardiac CathLab) which allows doctors to perform complex yet minimally invasive interventional cardiology and electrophysiology procedures with an equipment that offers optimal imaging and positioning flexibility to provide patients with topnotch cardiac care.

The Cardiac CathLab is upgraded with the state-of-the-science image-guided therapy solution Philips Azurion 7 C20. This new machine is a next-generation medical imaging technology that allows reduced radiation dose while maintaining excellent image quality for cardiac catheterization in both 2D and 3D. This allows the medical teams to visualize critical anatomy and identify changes to the patient during the procedure in a quick and easy way.

The equipment provides unlimited imaging flexibility for diverse procedures and exceptional positioning freedom for medical teams. It is also designed to ensure that the image beam automatically maintains alignment with the patient for more consistent visualization. Philips Azurion 7 C20 also provides medical teams with seamless control over the movement on eight different axes, which significantly reduces the repositioning of the patient, staff and equipment.

Procedures that can be performed at MakatiMed’s Cardiac CathLab include left and right heart catheterization (coronary angiography and angioplasty), intravascular ultrasound, intra-aortic balloon pump insertion, transcatheter aortic valvular replacement, endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), thoracic endovascular aortic repair (TEVAR), pacemaker insertion, implantable cardioverter defibrillator insertion, placement of implantable cardiac resynchronization devices, septal ablation, and electrophysiology studies.

Philips Azurion 7 C20 at the Cardiac Cathlab can also be used for interventional radiology procedures such as vascular angioplasty, peripheral vascular atherectomy, and cerebral coiling.

Apart from helping medical teams perform a wide range of cardiac services and interventional radiology procedures, the results of the procedures can also provide doctors with valuable information in the diagnosis, management, and treatment of heart diseases.

“Philips Azurion 7 C20 is a top-of-the-line piece of equipment. We are certain that our doctors will be pleased to use it and that many more patients will be diagnosed or treated with it,” says Atty. Pilar Nenuca Almira, the President & CEO at MakatiMed.

The MakatiMed Cardiac CathLab is located at the 4th Floor, Tower 1 inside the Dr. Mariano M. Alimurung Complex. Its service hours are 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM from Mondays to Fridays and 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM on Saturdays. Contact +632 8888 8999 locals 2401 or 2402 or email cathlab@makatimed.net.ph for more details.