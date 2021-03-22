Make bonding moments more sweet-sarap with Jolly Spaghetti

Even though the pandemic means kids must stay home to be safe, it doesn’t mean that they can’t have any fun! Now that parents are spending more time with their kids, it’s best to make the most out of the situation and foster a joyful and exciting atmosphere at home.

One great way to keep kids happy despite the current situation is to create new family activities that will make quality time together more memorable! You can learn how to bake, expand their creativity through DIY arts and crafts or even explore the latest video games or social media trends—then complete your child’s day with a plate of the meatiest, cheesiest, and sweet-sarap Jolly Spaghetti from Jollibee.

The latest commercial from Jollibee encourages exactly this, showing that parents can do a lot of at-home activities for their bonding time. From interactive storytelling through role-playing, teaming up on building giant lego castles, and jamming to the new dance crazes and games together, there is always a way to make your children happy.

To top it all, the meatiest, cheesiest and sweet-sarap Jolly Spaghetti is always guaranteed to make these daily bonding moments memorable and sweet-sarap na walang katulad, while being affordable, and easy and convenient to order.

Keeping your children happy by spending quality time with them is truly important during these challenging times. We’re glad to contribute to making family bonding moments with the kids sweeter and more fun with their all-time favorite Jolly Spaghetti.” said Jollibee Marketing AVP for Bestsellers Cathleen Capati.

The Jolly Spaghetti is available in all Jollibee stores nationwide for only Php 50 solo, and P200 as a Family Pan good for four to five people. Have it safely delivered to you via the Jollibee Delivery App, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood, and foodpanda! Also available in Drive-Thru and Take Out.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

