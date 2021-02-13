Original Print, Original Love: Make it more personal with Original HP printouts

If there’s one common realization from people during the pandemic, it is to convey every single chance they get to express their love and appreciation for their loved ones. This is why as Valentine’s Day inches closer, it’s not surprising to see lovers, families, and friends alike preparing to show their affection in the most creative and personal way they know how.

Living in digital times, love is seen to be expressed in various forms and types. These span from text messages, video calls, to well-written social media posts. However, to some, nothing is more romantic than saying “I love you” through hand-crafted artworks and letters, as a way to remind people of their love and affection towards each other.

More than just gifts, these thoughtful mementos serve as colorful traces of precious times well-spent — those that are tangible and can grow with lovers, families, and friends, even years after.

With people looking for ways to creatively spend their Valentine’s Day, HP invites them to celebrate their love by making original greeting cards, love letters, postcards, and other printed keepsakes. They can trust the quality of HP Original Printers and Inks to work the first time, every time, with its many years of experience in developing innovative tools that make a printout last a lifetime.

With an HP Original Printer, people can also be assured that sweet bonding moments need not break the bank! They can enjoy low-cost printing features with the HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 3777 All-in-One Printer, which is a printer, copier, and scanner in one compact machine. They can also take advantage of its wireless performance, and have it double as an ornament in their home work station with its aesthetically-pleasing red and white colors.

Furthermore, they can also be certain that their most valuable Valentine’s celebrations are kept alive in photos, forever. HP Original Inks boast of superior quality as they present vibrant colors in permanent ink, accurately painting a fade-resistant photograph. This offers people a superb way to document memorable Valentine activities, which they can look back to, in the years to come.

For people looking for inspiration for their sweet Valentine greeting cards, they can visit the HP Printables website and find hundreds of existing templates to choose from.

Want to honor your loved one with the most heartfelt and personal greeting this Valentine’s? Make a hand-crafted love letter now with the highest quality of tools only from HP. Get your hands on the HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 3777 All-in-One Printer by heading over to the nearest HP printer reseller.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

