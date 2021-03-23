Get your staple Selsun Blue products on sale at Lazada Birthday Sale

Having dandruff can make your social interactions feel awkward. It can also be embarrassing and uncomfortable.

Are you feeling less confident because dandruff falls on your shirt or bare shoulders? Dandruff can really affect your self-esteem and how you interact with others.

But here’s some good news: Dandruff is preventable and controllable.

If you have a dandruff problem, face it and reach for Selsun Blue.

Selsun Blue contains 1% Selenium Sulfide, an antifungal medication that lowers levels of yeast and reduces the inflammation that causes flakes. Selsun Blue now also contains conditioning Honey Extract which moisturizes and softens hair.

Be 100% confident when you go to the beach this summer. Flip that hair without the fear of falling flakes. Leave the worry of having dandruff on your clothes when you use Selsun Blue.

If you’ve never tried Selsun Blue, Lazada’s 9th Birthday Sale this month is a good time to get your first bottle.

On March 27 only, get up to 10% off on single bottles and up to 15% off the sets from.  For every minimum purchase worth Php400, you get a free Selsun Blue 6g sachet worth Php36.

Never let your confidence leave you again because of dandruff. Switch to Selsun Blue and always be 100% confident wherever you are.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

