Make this a year for reinvention with Globe and Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G and S21 Ultra 5G

Since the Samsung S Series was first launched in 2010, it has set the standard for devices that provide a groundbreaking experience for those who use their tech to creatively express themselves, enjoy entertainment on the go, and keep in touch with others. More than a decade later, smartphones have evolved beyond mere relevance into a truly indispensable part of our daily lives.

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 series has been designed for the way we live today while also being equipped for the innovations of tomorrow. All three models under the series, namely the S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra, are 5G-ready and packed with state-of-the-art features which when combined with the 5G network of Globe are sure to open up a new world of possibilities for users.

As a leader in 5G technology in the country, Globe continues to expand its 5G network all over Metro Manila and key cities in Visayas and Mindanao to help customers reinvent every day with the promise of lightning fast speeds and low latency.

Pro-Grade Camera

Level up your photography and video skills with the Galaxy S21 series’ improved pro-grade camera, now with a bold new camera design, that will have you shooting like a pro.

Both the Galaxy S21 and S21+ boast a triple rear camera consisting of 12MP ultra wide, 12MP wide, 64MP telephoto lens, and 10 MP front camera. On the other hand, the S21 Ultra, which is considered to be Samsung’s best smartphone camera yet, has a powerful quad camera that features 108MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, two 10MP zoom lenses, and a 40MP front camera.

With innovative features such as Unlimited Super Steady Video, Director’s View, Multi MIC Recording, Single Take, and a better Space Zoom, content creation is also made easy for everyone with the Galaxy S21 series.

Top of the Line Performance and Display

Moreover, the S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra run on Galaxy’s fastest chip ever, the new 5nm processor, that guarantees seamless performance like no other. So whether it’s for gaming, streaming, or multitasking between several apps, the Galaxy S21 series lets you stay on top of the things that you love anytime and anywhere.

For a super smooth and optimized viewing experience, it also utilizes the Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display that supports a refresh rate of 48-140Hz for the S21 and S21+, and 10-140Hz for the S21 Ultra.

Be one of the first to try what the all-new Samsung Galaxy S21 series can offer, and how it best pairs with Globe 5G. As of the moment, only the S21+ and S21 Ultra are available locally. Postpaid customers can pre-order these models with ThePLAN via the Globe Online Shop or visit www.globe.com.ph/GalaxyS21, and select Globe stores. Up to Php 20,000 worth of exclusive freebie bundles including the Galaxy Tab A 8.0, Galaxy Buds and Smart Tag await those who will pre-order until January 24, 2021.

Platinum customers, on the other hand, can avail through their Relationship Managers, thru Thea, their Digital Assistant on Facebook Messenger (globe.co/thea-gp), or thru the link glbe.co/PlatS21. New and recontracting customers will also get limited-edition freebies that will round out the Galaxy Ecosystem experience for them.

Globe’s 5G network is now available in 17 cities in Metro Manila, and in key areas in Davao and Cebu.