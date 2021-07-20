Make your skin care simple with Hada Labo Premium Whitening range

Skin care shouldn’t be complicated. Make it Perfect X Simple with Hada Labo, which uses only the finest, purest, and highly effective ingredients that are beneficial to the skin and has no alcohol, no mineral oil, no colorants, and no fragrances.

Hada Labo first came to the Philippines in 2019 with its Hydrating range. Hada Labo Hydrating Lotion has been the No. 1 facial lotion in Japan for 13 consecutive years and Filipino beauty enthusiasts were only too happy that it was finally here. Regular use of this lotion will result in softer and moisturized skin with a dewy look.

This year, Hada Labo introduced its Premium Whitening Range in the Philippines. The flagship product of the range is the Premium Whitening Lotion. It has two different types of Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamins C and E and also Tranexamic Acid, which addresses dark spots, rebalances skin tone and restores skin radiance. This ingredient also has an anti-inflammatory effect and prevents rough skin. Use this after cleansing. Dispense a few drops of the lotion into your palm, rub between your hands to warm and then, gently pat onto your face and neck until thoroughly absorbed.

The Premium Whitening Face Wash has four types of Hyaluronic Acid to cleanse, brighten, and lock-in moisture. The combination of ingredients purifies the skin and form a protective layer on the skin’s surface.

The Premium Whitening Trial Set includes the Premium Whitening Face Wash, Lotion and Moisturizing Cream for a complete brightening skincare routine. The set contains Premium Whitening Wash 12g, Premium Whitening Lotion 30ml and Premium Whitening Cream 14g. Get the trial set and see results after a month’s use.

