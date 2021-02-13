Make your Valentine’s Day sweeter with Heart-Shaped Blizzard Cake, Nutty Dilly Bar from Dairy Queen

0 comment

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, now is the perfect time to show your significant other how much you love and appreciate them. And what better way to show it than with these two limited-edition cold treats from Dairy Queen? Make every moment sweeter with DQ’s special Valentine’s Day offers—the 6” Heart shaped Blizzard Cake and Nutty Heart Dilly Bar!

First is the Heart-Shaped Blizzard Cake, which will surely be the highlight of your Valentine’s Day celebration. It is a six-inch, 100% ice cream cake made with a combination of creamy vanilla soft serve, Oreo cookies, cake crunch, and chocolate fudge, all beautifully decorated with red and white icing and topped with a delectable red rose design.

There is also the Nutty Heart Dilly Bar which is a limited-edition novelty treat that will bring a bigger smile to that special someone’s face. Made with rich soft serve shaped into a heart and coated in decadent chocolate, this special Dilly Bar treat also comes with roasted peanuts for that extra crunch.

Get these and your other favorite Dairy Queen cold treats by visiting your nearest DQ branch today. You can also have them delivered straight to your doorstep by ordering via the 8911-1111 hotline, via the official DQ Philippines website, or through delivery partners GrabFood and foodpanda!

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Gloc-9 releases first indie album

Team Orange 0 comments
Ever since transitioning to become an independent artist, Gloc-9 has been releasing singles via his various digital platforms such as YouTube and Spotify. However, the month of LOVE have ignited…

Shop for your everyday essentials and more at the PayMaya Mall!

Team Orange 0 comments Banking & Finance
Filipinos now have an easier way to shop for their everyday essentials and more and pay cashless for their purchases with the launch of the PayMaya Mall — a one-stop…

realme loves to love! PHP4,000 discount on best-selling realme devices up this Valentine’s Day

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Roses are red, violets are blue, gift yourself and your loved one a smartphone and an AIoT device, too! realme Philippines, as part of its “Love, realme special”, is offering…

Globe reinvents Valentine’s day with first ever Love Street Drive-in Concert

Team Orange 0 comments Concerts
For this year, planning the perfect Valentine’s Day date with your special someone may require a bit more creativity than usual. With safety guidelines still in effect, the usual out-of-town…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone