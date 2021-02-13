Make your Valentine’s Day sweeter with Heart-Shaped Blizzard Cake, Nutty Dilly Bar from Dairy Queen

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, now is the perfect time to show your significant other how much you love and appreciate them. And what better way to show it than with these two limited-edition cold treats from Dairy Queen? Make every moment sweeter with DQ’s special Valentine’s Day offers—the 6” Heart shaped Blizzard Cake and Nutty Heart Dilly Bar!

First is the Heart-Shaped Blizzard Cake, which will surely be the highlight of your Valentine’s Day celebration. It is a six-inch, 100% ice cream cake made with a combination of creamy vanilla soft serve, Oreo cookies, cake crunch, and chocolate fudge, all beautifully decorated with red and white icing and topped with a delectable red rose design.

There is also the Nutty Heart Dilly Bar which is a limited-edition novelty treat that will bring a bigger smile to that special someone’s face. Made with rich soft serve shaped into a heart and coated in decadent chocolate, this special Dilly Bar treat also comes with roasted peanuts for that extra crunch.

Get these and your other favorite Dairy Queen cold treats by visiting your nearest DQ branch today. You can also have them delivered straight to your doorstep by ordering via the 8911-1111 hotline, via the official DQ Philippines website, or through delivery partners GrabFood and foodpanda!