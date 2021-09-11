Making everyday a GDay with Globe Rewards

How often do we say “Have a good day” and sincerely mean it beyond a perfunctory farewell blessing?

For Globe Rewards, “Have a Good Day!” is more than a greeting.

A good day – a GDay – is the theme of Globe’s 917 celebration this year and it’s about giving back to their loyal customers through exciting rewards and surprises, so they can feel empowered as individuals and be inspired to help uplift fellow Filipinos’ lives through care and compassion.

0917 is Globe’s iconic and original prefix, known by many as the badge of a Globe subscriber. What used to be celebrated on September 17th has grown to be more than a month-long series of 917 festivities to express gratitude and give back to Globe customers.

Globe Rewards aims to make this year’s 0917 celebration a platform for rallying Filipinos during this time of collective need through upliftment, bayanihan, and leveled-up rewarding experiences. Customers will have the opportunity to help non-government organizations, charitable institutions, and foundations while engaging in fun, energizing activities like games and music.

“Every year, we try to make our customers and partners feel appreciated in more meaningful ways. And as the times have become even more challenging for our fellow countrymen, we want to respond by leveraging Globe Rewards as a means to energize our customers, while creating platforms to give back and support communities as well,” said Bianca Wong, Head of Globe’s Feel Valued Tribe.

Many exciting giveaways, fun events and daily virtual surprises are in store in this year’s 917 GDay celebration. Festivities kicked off as early as August with the opening of G Legends Cup, an amateur mobile gaming tournament where champions are given the opportunity to not only win for themselves, but for their communities, as well.

Surprises are to be unveiled throughout the whole month of September with the highly-anticipated G Chance the Raffle, whereby Globe and TM customers get the chance to win exciting prizes everyday, leading up to a grand prize draw for P1 Million GCash Credits. Another highlight of GDay is the first G Super Sale where customers get to enjoy sulit deals from Globe’s exclusive partnership with Lazada and GLife in the GCash app. Global industry experts will grace this year’s G Summit virtual stage to share relevant tips and insights with Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) owners. And Globe’s biggest online concert, G Music Fest continues the tradition of showcasing the best of local Pinoy talent and guest international artists as means to lift emotions, bring joy and hope through music.

“(GDay) is a day for sharing, for others to enjoy. Share music, share culture, share pieces of joy. A good day is better when shared sa iba. Nag enjoy ka na, nakatulong ka pa. Maybe, we pray, if we do it this way, this feeling of GDay can be felt every day,” as shared in the film entitled, Atin ang #GDayEveryday.

These days, we can all use something good to lift up our spirits amid the pandemic.

With Globe Rewards, Atin ang #GDay everyday!