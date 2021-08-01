Making the Smart Choice with the Nissan LEAF

What was once a dream for motorists in the Philippines wanting to experience electrified mobility became reality when Nissan launched the Nissan LEAF in the country last May.

A 100% electric, zero emissions vehicle, the Nissan LEAF is an embodiment of Nissan Intelligent Mobility with tech-advanced features providing safety and comfort, confidence, and peace of mind for a unique riding experience. Strong acceleration and smooth handling define the driving dynamics of the Nissan LEAF, making it a versatile car for everyone as well. But what is it like to own the Nissan LEAF?

Aside from being a safe, smart, and sustainable drive, the Nissan LEAF also promises lower running and maintenance costs compared to the usual cars powered by an internal combustion engine (ICE). This makes owning a Nissan LEAF a worthy investment.

Low running cost

Driving the LEAF can cost less for every kilometer. Based on a test run by the MERALCO Power Lab, the Nissan LEAF can be fully charged for just Php 363.401, or the price of two drinks at a coffee shop. On a single charge, the Nissan LEAF can travel up to 311 kilometers. This makes the Nissan LEAF’s running cost to about Php 1.17 per kilometer, which is nearly half of the Php 2.08 per kilometer rate of a conventional sedan with a petrol engine2.

Charging is not only far less expensive than fueling up—it is more convenient, too. From a low battery status, the Nissan LEAF can be fully charged in 18.5 hours at home, or up to 40 to 60 minutes at a charging station found in every Nissan EV dealerships. Nissan LEAF owners need only to charge their vehicles once or twice a week for normal city driving.

Low maintenance costs

Similar to its lower running cost, maintaining the Nissan LEAF can cost up to 23% less than the maintenance costs of a mid-size sedan. The Nissan LEAF’s total 5-year cost for periodic maintenance services is lower compared to petrol-run, mid-size sedan vehicles during the same period. Additionally, LEAF parts can cost up to 39% less than that of ICE-powered cars3 This is due to the fact that the Nissan LEAF has fewer parts that need to be maintained, and uses fewer consumable materials like oil and filters, compared to an ICE-powered vehicle. This means less trips to the service center for oil changes and tune-ups.

Nissan LEAF owners are also assured that all Nissan EV dealerships have specialized tools, equipment, facilities, and trained personnel ready to serve the maintenance and repair needs of their EVs.

A worthy investment

Aside from low running and maintenance costs, the Nissan LEAF’s battery also has an 8-year or 160,000 km warranty and a 3-year or 100,000 km vehicle warranty, whichever comes first. With an outstanding warranty coverage on top of the low running and maintenance costs, investing in a Nissan LEAF means more time enjoying the thrills of convenience of owning a vehicle.

The Nissan LEAF is now available in the Philippines for Php 2.798M at the following EV dealerships: Nissan Mantrade Makati, Nissan Otis, and Nissan Cebu South-V. Rama, Nissan Tagum, and Nissan Matina.