Manulife adds new fund options to variable life insurance-linked products, giving customers access to global portfolios

Global life insurer Manulife Philippines recently added three new fund options to its variable life portfolio: Tiger Growth Fund, US Growth Fund, and Global Preferred Securities Income Fund. These new funds are available with select Manulife variable life insurance (VUL) products.

“Filipinos have shown greater interest in purchasing life insurance because of the uncertainties brought about by the pandemic. Recognizing this key finding from our recent Asia Care Survey, we are focused on offering customers relevant insurance products, which can provide both life protection and investment opportunities in key global markets,” Richard Bates, Chief Executive Officer of Manulife Philippines, said. “Through these new funds available with our investment-linked insurance products, Filipinos can expand their portfolios to include global markets and optimize potential returns.”

Tiger Growth Fund invests in innovative publicly traded companies in the growing economies of mainland China and Hong Kong, which have a track record for high revenues and have been performing well in the market. Customers will also have access to mainland China’s sizable economy and transformative growth, driven by their biggest companies in the e-commerce and technology industries.

Meanwhile, the US Growth Fund invests in some of the largest and most profitable publicly traded companies in the United States — including popular high-performing conglomerates in big tech, e-commerce and social media — and provides access to the US equity market and companies with sustainable competitive advantages.

Lastly, the Global Preferred Securities Income Fund invests in preferred securities of publicly traded companies worldwide that can provide income payouts and long-term growth potential and diversify assets through high-quality securities traded in global markets.

Customers who are interested in Tiger Growth and US Growth Funds can link these to Manulife’s VUL products such as Affluence Builder Plus. They are also available to China Bank clients through Manulife China Bank Life Assurance Corporation’s (MCBL) Invest plans. Meanwhile, the Global Preferred Securities Income Fund can be accessed through Manulife’s VUL products like Affluence Max Elite and Affluence Max Gold, and MCBL’s products like Platinum Invest Elite and Affluence Max Elite.

Existing customers of eligible VUL products can top up their current funds with these new funds. They can go to Manulife Online or speak to their financial advisor for assistance.