Mark Cuban and Jessica Sanchez teams up to stop Asian hate crimes

Shark Tank’s Mark Cuban has has teamed up with American Idol’s, Jessica Sanchez, to raise awareness of Asian American hate crimes with a new song titled “Us.”

Mark Cuban is shown in the music video along with Ne-yo, Patrick Starrr, Liane V, Black Eyed Peas’ Apl.de.ap, and many others showing support for Asian Americans affected by racism and hate crimes. Sanchez will debut the new song and music video Friday, April 30th. Her goal is to promote unity on those affected by racism and hate crimes.

In addition to her new song, Jessica will be starring in a feature film scheduled to be filmed in Los Angeles and the Philippines starting July 1st, 2021. The film portrays a Filipina nurse in a COVID-19 pandemic who is struggling with anxiety and decides to sing to patients to help them heal through their wounds. The film is written and directed by Chris Soriano who is scheduled to release “Zeus” film about an Asian American boxer who faces hate crimes during the COVID-19 pandemic.