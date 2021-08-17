Market Reach International welcomes court decision

Market Reach International Resources today welcomed the decision of the Metropolitan trial court of San Pedro to invalidate the search warrant served on its warehouse in Laguna last June.

Market Reach CEO Jiten (Jatin) Lalwani and officers Argel Jarasa, Bernard Bonina and Naresh Kumar said they hope that the ruling would pave the way to clearing the name of the company so that it could continue its operations unabated.

Market Reach, a leading export company engaged in logistics trading and consolidation, said it is looking forward to moving past this issue so it can pursue its big plans for the year such as ramping up capabilities for further growth in the years to come.

Mr. Lalwani said: “We are pleased with the court decision mostly because we can now focus on our goal of becoming the number one promoter of Filipino products globally. We are excited to not just export local products but also to represent the Philippines in international trade shows and grow our country’s finest offerings abroad, similar to what we have been doing for the past years.”

“Market Reach has been in existence for more than a decade and is one of the pioneers in the export industry. We are proud to be in an enterprise that allows us to create jobs and to help the economy,” Mr. Lalwani said, adding that plans are also underway for Market Reach to expand into manufacturing and toll packing.