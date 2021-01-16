Max’s All-You-Can™ is back and better than ever!

Max’s Restaurant, the Filipino restaurant chain famous for its signature Sarap-To-The-Bones® Fried Chicken, has announced the return of a long-standing tradition missed by fans everywhere: Max’s All-You-Can™.

Designed as a way to give thanks to loyal patrons who have supported “The House That Fried Chicken Built” throughout its 75-year history, the event was last held in 2019.

This 2021, it’s back and better than ever as Max’s All-You-Can™ Weekends, with an exciting new twist to give people even more delightful choices to load up their tastebuds and tummies: More classic Max’s favorites to choose from, all in one plate.

Sarap-To-The-Bones® Fried Chicken—always made to order, and best enjoyed with Max’s Banana Ketchup with a dash of hot sauce or Worcestershire sauce
Max’s Spicy Tofu—tofu cubes with chopped onions and bell peppers, sauteed in a special sauce, and topped with chili for some delightful heat
Chicken Sisig—a crowd-pleasing medley of chopped Max’s Fried Chicken and chicken liver, topped with slivers of chili fingers, onions, and celery
Chicken Lumpiang Shanghai—ground chicken and select spices rolled in a delicate lumpia wrapper and deep-fried to bite-sized perfection.

Each plate also comes with all the steamed white rice a customer could want.

Max’s All-You-Can™ Weekends is available for dine-in on January 15-17, January 22-24, and January 29-31 in all Max’s stores nationwide. Diners may feast to their heart’s content for just P499 per head.

Interested fans may visit their favorite Max’s store nationwide, or book ahead at bit.ly/ReserveMaxsAllYouCan. Patrons are encouraged to share their experiences as well on social media via the #MaxsAllYouCan hashtag.

Full mechanics are available at bit.ly/MaxsAllYouCan. For further information, visit www.facebook.com/maxsrestaurant. DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-111771 Series of 2021

