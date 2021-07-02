A Unique Take on a Filipino Favorite: Max’s Restaurant Launches Tofu Pares

Max’s Restaurant, the Filipino restaurant chain famous for its Sarap-To-The-BonesTM Fried Chicken is launching a new instant classic to its menu: Sizzling Tofu Pares, a familiar comfort dish reimagined by the brand to complement all-time crowd favorite Filipino dishes.

Aside from its iconic Fried Chicken, Max’s has been famous for its best-selling Sizzling Tofu. Now, this innovation allows the brand to cater to its modern, progressive fanbase looking for protein alternatives or plant-based options. Apart from that, it also gives fans something new, unique, and delicious to share with friends and family.

Many know pares as braised beef stew often consumed at roadside diners. Now, it comes in tofu form that is just as savory, and just as satisfying. Max’s Sizzling Tofu Pares is a guilt-free take on the usual pares that Pinoys enjoy. It’s made of golden brown breaded and pan-fried tofu cubes in a thick, glossy, and smooth brown sauce garnished with chopped spring onions and fried garlic bits. This can either be served sizzling or not depending on preference. It also comes with Nilaga Soup—beef stock with shredded beef, pechay, and even more chopped spring onion and fried garlic bits. One order is priced at P269 for dine-in and is good for 3 to 4 ravenous diners. For solo diners, there’s also the option of a generous single-serve Tofu Pares Rice Bowl for just P189.

Of course, Max’s Tofu Pares can also be paired with the brand’s famous Sarap-To-The-BonesTM Fried Chicken for a more celebratory meal. A Pares bundle consisting of Regular Fried Chicken, Tofu Pares, Tofu Fries, Regular Pancit Canton, and Rice. Price starts at P1,199 only.

These are available in all Max’s branches nationwide. Orders can also be made through delivery.maxchicken.com or 888-79000 for Metro Manila deliveries. For more information, visit the official Facebook page at @MaxsRestaurant.