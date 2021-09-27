McDonald’s vaccinates 98% of crew and managers in NCR, set to hit 100% by October

Quick service restaurant giant McDonald’s Philippines has vaccinated 98% of its restaurant managers and crew in NCR with their first dose. With more than 14,000 store employees in the region, the company has fully vaccinated 68% and is on its way to hit its goal of 100% by October.

“Our top priority is to provide our people and customers a safe environment to work at and enjoy their McDo favorites. With the continuous spread of the more dangerous COVID-19 variant [Delta], we are committed to get all eligible employees nationwide fully vaccinated. We need to ensure they are better protected against the more severe effects of COVID-19, keeping their families and customers safe as well,” said McDonald’s Philippines President & CEO Kenneth S. Yang.

Under its M Safe program, McDonald’s purchased vaccines for all its employees together with other private companies under tripartite agreements. The vaccines are to be given to the employees for free. With the rampant threat of the Delta variant, the company had also encouraged their employees to get vaccinated as early as June in their respective LGUs to receive the much-needed protection against the virus. All McDonald’s employees fall under the A4 category.

With the recent government announcement on the Pilot Alert Level System in NCR, McDonald’s restaurants with fully vaccinated managers and crew members welcomed back customers for dine-in last September 16. In accordance with the IATF guidelines, fully vaccinated customers can opt to dine indoor within the 10% store capacity, while outdoor dining will be open to all customers with a store capacity limit of 30%.

Together with the constant acquisition of Safety Seal Certifications, now in over 50% of all restaurants nationwide, and active participation in boosting vaccine confidence through the Ingat Angat Bakuna Lahat program, the QSR giant assured that they will continue to offer safe, feel-good experiences for customers whether in the store, Drive-Thru or Delivery, through crew and managers who are protected/healthy and working in a safe environment.