McDonald’s opens new Bike and Dine facilities in Pampanga, eyes to scale in other cities soon

Quick service restaurant giant McDonald’s Philippines opened its Bike & Dine facilities in its CM Recto and Clark Gate stores in Pampanga, in its bid to provide more outdoor dining options for Filipinos to safely eat in.

Prior to the pandemic, McDonald’s has been investing in elevating the customer experience, by making dining more accessible, convenient, and inclusive for Filipinos; examples of which include Drive-Thru, McDelivery and outdoor dining. Having a strong foothold on these segments allowed the company to continuously serve its customers safely despite evolving quarantine restrictions set by LGUs.

In a ceremonial opening of McDonald’s CM Recto’s Bike & Dine area, which was attended by McDonald’s Philippines managing director Margot Torres, Pampanga governor Dennis Pineda, and Bases Conversion and Development Authority president and CEO secretary Vince Dizon, the managing director shared how this new facility is one way of championing customer inclusivity.

“We recognize the thousands of Kampampangans, especially frontline workers, who have turned to biking as their means of transportation during this unprecedented time. We saw this as an opportunity to provide them a way to enjoy their favorite McDonald’s meals conveniently, while ensuring that their bikes are safe and secure,” said Torres.

Known as a bike-friendly zone, Clark plans to build more bike-related facilities moving forward and through the McDonald’s Bike & Dine, this aims to provide cyclists a dining space after they ‘Ride Thru.’ McDonald’s Ride Thru aims to encourage all types of vehicles, not just 4-wheeled ones, to order food via the drive thru lane without leaving their vehicle.

Apart from that, cyclists can conveniently mount their bike securely in racks that are attached to a ledge which doubles as a table. Through this, bike-riding customers can enjoy their meals without worrying about the safety of their bicycles. To date, there are two other Bike & Dine facilities in the country, McDonald’s Vermosa (Cavite) and McDonald’s McKinley West (Taguig), with more slated to open this year.