McDonald’s Philippines reinforces commitment to people, safety through vaccination campaign support

As the government continues its drive to manage the COVID-19 pandemic for the safe reopening of the economy, McDonald’s Philippines continues to enjoin the private sector in its effort to boost the country’s inoculation program to reach population protection.

Grounded by the QSR giant’s commitment to the safety of its people and customers, McDonald’s Philippines President and CEO Kenneth S. Yang has been advocating the importance of getting vaccinated, especially for the vaccination of economic frontliners under the A4 category, which includes McDonald’s crew members and store managers.

Close to 4,000 McDonald’s store employees have been vaccinated to date, and the numbers continue to climb as McDonald’s continues to support and enable its people to get vaccinated. Aside from providing credible medical information, the company has been working double time with coordinating with the different LGUs to register its people for their vaccination program. The QSR giant also purchased close to 100,000 vaccine doses to be administered to its people for free.

“The health and safety of our people is our top priority. Guided by our principle of M Safe, we always ensure that they are safe, so our customers can also be safe. As we work for the safe reopening of the economy, we will continue to boost our efforts to educate our people on the importance of vaccines, in parallel with our efforts to support the government in its vaccination campaign,” said Yang during the A4 ceremonial vaccination kick-off at SM Mall of Asia.

McDonald’s Philippines continues to support its employees with free RT-PCR testing, the distribution of care kits, and strict implementation of protocols to ensure a safe working environment for the employees, and a safe McDonald’s experience for customers.

McDonald’s also currently supports the Ingat Angat Bakuna Lahat, a vaccine education campaign in an effort to boost the confidence of Filipinos on getting vaccinated. “With all of us working together to vaccinate our economic frontliners at the soonest time possible, we look forward to recovery and a better quality of life for everyone sooner,” Yang concluded.

In a bid to encourage more Filipinos to get vaccinated, McDonald’s offers “Bakuna Benefits” to vaccinated customers. Running until August 31, 2021, customers who have at least had their first dose of vaccine simply need to show their original vaccination card, along with a valid ID to enjoy 10% discount for solo items and meals upon ordering. The redemption of this limited promo can’t be used along with other discounts, customers may choose one offer to be applied to the transaction. This promo is available for dine-in and take-out customers, across all stores nationwide.