McDonald’s stores receive Safety Seal for compliance with safety protocols, certification for more branches underway

The dining public can enjoy their favorite meals worry-free as McDonald’s stores are receiving their Safety Seal certifications from their respective local government units like Quezon City and Taguig as a testament of the store’s compliance with public health and safety protocols in the fight against COVID-19.

Through ceremonial installations at the QSR giant’s branches, mayors and LGU officials granted the seal to McDonald’s Philippines represented by Managing Director Margot Torres. The Safety Seal Certification is a voluntary certification scheme that affirms that an establishment is compliant with the minimum public health standards set by the government and uses or integrates its contact tracing with StaySafe.ph. As of June 29, there are 82 McDonald’s stores who have received the certification.

The rest of McDonald’s branches nationwide are in the process of applying for their seal. McDonald’s, with its M Safe program, continues to re-assure its customers of their safety. It starts with ensuring that McDonald’s employees are safe so that their customers can enjoy dine-in, take-out, drive-thru, or McDelivery services safely.

“The Safety Seal is another way to show our commitment to safety, which has always been a part of our operating culture. We will continue to follow protocols across all branches to ensure the best and safest dining experience for our customers and a safe working environment for our crew and managers. We are glad that our M Safe program is aligned with the government’s institutionalized guidelines for public health and safety. We are always ready and willing to work together to create a better normal for everyone,” declares McDonald’s Philippines Managing Director Margot Torres.

The government’s Safety Seal is issued by local government units to establishments that comply with the Inter-Agency Task Force against COVID-19’s (IATF) guidelines on the enforcement of minimum public health standards in public venues. These standards include screening areas for customers, contact tracing procedures, and provision of handwashing and sanitizing stations among other measures.

110 McDonald’s stores across the country have already received the certification. To see the entire list, visit https://mcdonalds.com.ph/press-center/when-were-safe-you-are-too. Customers can expect more branches to receive their own Safety Seal soon.