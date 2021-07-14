Call of duty: 1,500 COVID-19 medical frontliners receive essential care packages from Globe

Globe and its partners have provided connectivity support to medical frontliners who risk their lives to tend to the needs of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. UP-Philippine General Hospital (PGH), National Children’s Hospital (NCH), and Tondo Medical Center (TMC) received essential support packages composed of WiFi kits, entertainment sets, grocery, medical supplies, insurance vouchers, and cash support.

“As the country further adjusts with the ongoing vaccination drives, and the steady recovery of various industries and businesses, we would like to extend our utmost gratitude to the frontliners who have been at the COVID-19 line of fire since day one,” said Ernest Cu, Globe President and CEO.

Each hospital received 50 Globe MyFi devices (with a free 9 GB data allocation valid for 7 days) for its medical frontliners, as well as funds raised through Globe Rewards and GCash. Likewise, smart TVs with Globe Home Prepaid WiFi (HPWs) loaded with 10 GB data valid for 7 days were installed in COVID-19, cancer wards, and other patient areas such as the Emergency Room and Out-Patient Department.

Globe Business customers have also contributed to this worthy advocacy by providing gift packs to the medical frontliners. Generika, an AC Health company and the pioneer in retail generic medicines in the Philippines, provided 500 immunity booster packages of Actimed Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Actimed Paracetamol and Actimed throat lozenges for PGH frontliners.

“We at Generika recognize and appreciate the valiant efforts of our frontliners in their continuous service at the forefront of our battle against this pandemic. As we find ways to continue to provide Filipinos access to quality affordable medicines in these challenging times, we are honored to be part of this effort to provide them added care and protection,” said Atty. Yet Abarca, President and CEO, Generika Drugstore.

Century Pacific Food Inc., one of the leading branded food companies in the Philippines, shared 500 healthy and nutrient-rich food packages consisting of Century Tuna and Birch Tree Fortified milk for NCH staff and patients.

“It has been more than a year, yet our frontliners’ commitment and dedication to saving lives remain strong and steadfast. We stand by our frontliners who have been on the ground since day one,” said Greg Banzon, Century Pacific Food Inc.’s Chief Operating Officer.

PureGo, an online grocery shopping platform and one of Metro Manila’s rising grocery delivery services, provided 500 PureGo discount vouchers worth P200 to Tondo Medical Center employees, which they can use to purchase for their daily grocery needs.

“We at PureGo look up to our frontliners in the middle of this pandemic. As we continue to serve more Filipinos with a convenient and affordable grocery shopping experience, it has been our priority to show our gratitude to our modern day heroes the best way we can,” said Glenn Estrella, PureGo Entrepreneur-in-Residence.

GCash likewise provided GInsure packages with Covid and Dengue coverage for 3 months for 500 frontliners of TMC.

PGH is the country’s biggest COVID-19 referral hospital, with 250 dedicated beds for COVID-19. Globe is a strong supporter of PGH, contributing to the rehabilitation of its Hematology-Oncology clinic back in 2016. Globe also amplified fundraising activities to help displaced patients when PGH was hit by a fire last May.

When the pandemic started, Globe supported PGH Medical Foundation Inc. and nine (9) other hospital beneficiaries through Globe Rewards by raising P41M through the help of its customers. Fundraising for PGH has continued to date. Globe Rewards provided a digital avenue for concerned Filipinos to quickly donate funds to these hospitals. PGH alone has received over P22 million worth of essential COVID and pediatric cancer supplies since 2020.

“Even as we sleep, Globe Rewards continue to pour in. Everytime I check with the [PGH] foundation, may pera pa. We have the opportunity now to put the attention on our most important resource of our hospital, which is our human resource,” said PGH Medical Director, Dr. Gerardo Legaspi.

PGH Medical Foundation, Inc. President, Dr. Telesforo Gana, Jr. said, “Bago pa ang COVID, tumutulong na sa PGH ito [Globe]. Ngayong dumating ang COVID, ang laking tuwa namin na panay pa rin ang suporta ng Globe at Ayala Group. Maraming salamat sa Ayala Group especially sa Globe.”

NCH accommodates COVID patients 19 years old and below. It was one of the “high-risk” hospitals in terms of occupancy levels in March 2021.

“We’d like to extend our thanks to Globe and of course #BrigadangAyala and other corporations for your continuous and boundless support to us government hospitals because what you’re really doing is a big help in uplifting the morale of our frontliners,” said Dr. Moriel DJ. Creencia, NCH Medical Center Chief II.

In the same period, TMC also reached full capacity in its COVID-19 wards but continued to accept patients by utilizing tents in its premises.

“Thank you very much for these donations. These donations will help a lot, not only the hospital but our frontliners also. Very timely itong donation na ito. ‘Yung emergency room po namin na non-COVID, hirap po ang WiFi doon. Tuwang-tuwa ang mga frontliners noong ibinigay namin ‘yung binigay sa amin ng Globe na pocket WiFi, kasi at least hindi na sila naghahanap ng connectivity kapag nag re-refer sila sa doctors,” said Dr. Maria Isabella Estrella, TMC Medical Center Chief II.

Globe has been accelerating the connectivity of the Philippine health care system through the deployment of free WiFi access in 124 hospitals across the country through #GoWiFi. Globe’s affiliate KonsultaMD was tapped by the Department of Health at the onset of the pandemic to provide free telehealth services to the public so that hospitals and clinics can focus on COVID-19 patients and others with critical medical needs.

“Globe endeavors to always be a step ahead not only through our rigorous network improvements, but also in providing care through connectivity and essential support across industries we are involved in. After all, it is the nation benefitting from these initiatives,” Cu said.

These efforts are part of #BrigadangAyala, the Ayala Group’s integrated response to its almost two century-old commitment to national development by doing various social development and corporate social responsibility initiatives—ranging from disaster relief and response, assistance for public education, championing of social enterprises, and public health advocacy, among others.

The company strongly supports the 10 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG), particularly UN SDG No. 3, which ensures healthy lives and promotes the well-being of all ages, and UN SDG No. 9, which highlights the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development. Globe is committed to upholding the United Nations Global Compact principles.