Meet the new breed of the iconic Toyota Corolla

The Toyota Corolla, a classic car that’s been synonymous with reliability, trust and timelessness since its introduction in the ‘60s, is undoubtedly one of the most iconic and preferred models Toyota brought to the Philippines. A catalyst of widespread car ownership in Asia, the Toyota Corolla continues its heritage of trust and defies the tests of time, cementing its dependability and power with its recent milestone of over 50 million units of the Corolla series sold across the globe.

To continuously deliver top-of-the-line products, Toyota relentlessly improves the classic Corolla lineup to provide Filipinos with a better driving experience. Buckle up as the Altis, Altis Hybrid, Cross and Cross Hybrid take car owners to the future of driving.

Class, Safety, and Convenience

Whether cruising through the city or the countryside, the Corolla series has the best of models to offer, fusing class, safety, and convenience with optimum drivability thanks to the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA).

The Corolla Altis series delivers optimum driving performance with improved moving, turning, and stopping features achieved through the TNGA program, which changes the basic architecture of the cars to greatly enhance basic performance and product appeal.

The classic Corolla Altis is a sophisticated everyday sedan sporting a redesigned circular body structured for maximum stability with thinner front pillars and taller windows that give drivers better visibility on the road. Its double wishbone suspension optimizes wheel motion for precise handling, agility and an absolutely comfortable ride.

Ushering in a new era of hybrid cars, the Toyota Corolla Altis Hybrid or HEV (which stands for Hybrid Electric Vehicle) ensures maximum fuel mileage while helping lessen impacts to the environment with its advanced Hybrid Technology powered by the combination of a gasoline engine and a self-charging electric motor that doesn’t need to be plugged in to an electricity source. The Corolla Altis Hybrid reduces CO2 emissions while producing and storing its own electric power, as it toggles between its two motors, bringing people, technology and the environment in harmony with each other. Manufactured with the environment in mind, the Corolla Altis Hybrid delivers a safe, quiet and fast drive, not to mention a responsible one.

Apart from their elegant physique and optimum drivability, the Corolla Altis and Altis Hybrid put a premium on the safety and convenience of users. On top of the standard safety features such as the seven airbags surrounding the cabin interior for occupants’ protection, the Hybrid variant operates with the Toyota Safety Sense system or TSS. TSS is a set of safety standards designed to help protect passengers which includes Pre-Collision System (PCS), Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) and Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) to warn the driver of imminent collision and keep the car centered in its lane.

Crossing over to a new era with the Corolla Cross

Introducing a new era of driving, Toyota reinvents convenience with the Corolla Cross to take crossovers to a whole new level. The launch of the Corolla Cross’ HEV variant marks the first time Toyota launched a hybrid crossover in the country. The refined interior makes room for families of five, with more space for cargo at the rear compartment. High-tech interior and premium features such as the 8in infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto guarantee the comfort and convenience of riders for a fun and exciting trip for everyone.

Drive with peace of mind with Hybrid Advantage in one sleek package. Its Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) complements the 1.8L engine designed exclusively for the hybrid system for drives across the busy city or nature trips. The Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert present in the HEV models[i] alert the driver to approaching vehicles in their blind spots and when backing up during parking.

Similar to its siblings in this series, the Corolla Cross HEV prioritizes safety through the Toyota Safety Sense technology, including the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Departure Alert (LDA) ensuring a conveniently safe ride every day.

Coming together with history

Investing in a Corolla is a decision that’s smart and reliable with long-lasting benefits as proven by million Corolla owners globally. Be it for solo adventures or family travels, the Corolla’s multi-generation history of providing reliable, trusted and ever-better cars guarantees a safe yet fun and fulfilling ride each time.

Go Above and Beyond with a new Corolla Altis

