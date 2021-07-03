Mega Tuna drops its second film by GIGIL and Netizens are laughing their guts out?

Canned tuna brand Mega Tuna released a digital film on its deliciousness—but this time around, it’s more than a gecko wishing it were the one eating it.

The film starts with a woman forking up pasta with Mega Tuna, with its rich flavor, and big flakes without a trace of extenders. Just when you think it’s another commercial, things escalate.

Watch the second half.

The spot features a manananggal, a monster from Philippine mythology who at night cuts her body in half to fly and claw her next victim. But in the film, splitting in half doesn’t mean the plate of Mega Tuna would be split for both.

Mega Tuna is so delicious, people will fight over it…even if they’re one and the same.

Many netizens have already noticed the ad, sharing their reactions online.