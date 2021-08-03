Malls & Real Estate

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls announces guidelines, adjusted mall hours for properties under Enhanced Community Quarantine from August 6 – 20, 2021

In line with the implementation of the Enhanced Community Quarantine in Metro Manila, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls announces its new guidelines and adjusted operating hours from August 6 – 20, 2021. The company is also announcing new mall hours for Southwoods Mall in Laguna and Festive Walk Iloilo in Iloilo City.

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls new operating hours are as follows:

Broadway Centrum 8AM to 7PM
Forbes Town 9AM to 6PM
Twin Lakes Shopping Village 9AM  to 6PM
Eastwood City 9AM to 7PM
Uptown Bonifacio 9AM to 7PM
Venice Grand Canal 9AM to 7PM
McKinley Hill 9AM to 7PM
The Clubhouse at Temple Drive 9AM to 7PM
California Garden Square 9AM to 7PM
Southwoods Mall 10AM to 6PM
Newport City (Peripherals) 10AM to 6PM
San Lorenzo Place Mall 10AM to 6PM
Alabang West Parade 10AM to 6PM
Greenhouse at Village Square Alabang 10AM to 6PM
Lucky Chinatown 10AM to 7PM
Paseo Center 10AM to 7PM
Three Central Mall 10AM to 7PM
Arcovia City 10AM to 7PM
Festive Walk Iloilo 9AM to 6PM
Newport Mall 11AM to 6PM
Mactan Newtown 11AM to 8PM

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls ECQ Guidelines:

  • Groceries, convenience stores, pharmacies, clinics, banks and other essentials are open
  • Restaurants with takeout, curbside pickup and drive-thru are open
  • Food and essential deliveries are available via Pick.A.Roo, MEGAN and other apps
  • Vaccination centers in select Megaworld Lifestyle Malls are open for registrants with confirmed schedule
  • Megaworld Lifestyle Malls and establishments are awarded with Safety Seal certifications

For more information, visit megaworld-lifestylemalls.com or call the hotline at 8-462-8888.

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors.

