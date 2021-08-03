Megaworld Lifestyle Malls announces guidelines, adjusted mall hours for properties under Enhanced Community Quarantine from August 6 – 20, 2021

In line with the implementation of the Enhanced Community Quarantine in Metro Manila, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls announces its new guidelines and adjusted operating hours from August 6 – 20, 2021. The company is also announcing new mall hours for Southwoods Mall in Laguna and Festive Walk Iloilo in Iloilo City.

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls new operating hours are as follows:

Broadway Centrum 8AM to 7PM Forbes Town 9AM to 6PM Twin Lakes Shopping Village 9AM to 6PM Eastwood City 9AM to 7PM Uptown Bonifacio 9AM to 7PM Venice Grand Canal 9AM to 7PM McKinley Hill 9AM to 7PM The Clubhouse at Temple Drive 9AM to 7PM California Garden Square 9AM to 7PM Southwoods Mall 10AM to 6PM Newport City (Peripherals) 10AM to 6PM San Lorenzo Place Mall 10AM to 6PM Alabang West Parade 10AM to 6PM Greenhouse at Village Square Alabang 10AM to 6PM Lucky Chinatown 10AM to 7PM Paseo Center 10AM to 7PM Three Central Mall 10AM to 7PM Arcovia City 10AM to 7PM Festive Walk Iloilo 9AM to 6PM Newport Mall 11AM to 6PM Mactan Newtown 11AM to 8PM

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls ECQ Guidelines:

Groceries, convenience stores, pharmacies, clinics, banks and other essentials are open

Restaurants with takeout, curbside pickup and drive-thru are open

Food and essential deliveries are available via Pick.A.Roo, MEGAN and other apps

Vaccination centers in select Megaworld Lifestyle Malls are open for registrants with confirmed schedule

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls and establishments are awarded with Safety Seal certifications

For more information, visit megaworld-lifestylemalls.com or call the hotline at 8-462-8888.