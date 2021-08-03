Megaworld Lifestyle Malls announces guidelines, adjusted mall hours for properties under Enhanced Community Quarantine from August 6 – 20, 2021

In line with the implementation of the Enhanced Community Quarantine in Metro Manila, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls announces its new guidelines and adjusted operating hours from August 6 – 20, 2021. The company is also announcing new mall hours for Southwoods Mall in Laguna and Festive Walk Iloilo in Iloilo City.
Megaworld Lifestyle Malls new operating hours are as follows:
|Broadway Centrum
|8AM to 7PM
|Forbes Town
|9AM to 6PM
|Twin Lakes Shopping Village
|9AM to 6PM
|Eastwood City
|9AM to 7PM
|Uptown Bonifacio
|9AM to 7PM
|Venice Grand Canal
|9AM to 7PM
|McKinley Hill
|9AM to 7PM
|The Clubhouse at Temple Drive
|9AM to 7PM
|California Garden Square
|9AM to 7PM
|Southwoods Mall
|10AM to 6PM
|Newport City (Peripherals)
|10AM to 6PM
|San Lorenzo Place Mall
|10AM to 6PM
|Alabang West Parade
|10AM to 6PM
|Greenhouse at Village Square Alabang
|10AM to 6PM
|Lucky Chinatown
|10AM to 7PM
|Paseo Center
|10AM to 7PM
|Three Central Mall
|10AM to 7PM
|Arcovia City
|10AM to 7PM
|Festive Walk Iloilo
|9AM to 6PM
|Newport Mall
|11AM to 6PM
|Mactan Newtown
|11AM to 8PM
Megaworld Lifestyle Malls ECQ Guidelines:
- Groceries, convenience stores, pharmacies, clinics, banks and other essentials are open
- Restaurants with takeout, curbside pickup and drive-thru are open
- Food and essential deliveries are available via Pick.A.Roo, MEGAN and other apps
- Vaccination centers in select Megaworld Lifestyle Malls are open for registrants with confirmed schedule
- Megaworld Lifestyle Malls and establishments are awarded with Safety Seal certifications
For more information, visit megaworld-lifestylemalls.com or call the hotline at 8-462-8888.