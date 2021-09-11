Megaworld Lifestyle Malls has fun and safe ways to celebrate Grandparents Day

The love for grandparents knows no bounds, that’s why everyone will find ways to keep on showing our appreciation for them no matter what. This year’s Grandparents Day celebration, there are all the more reasons to share our tribute to our very own grandparents or even parents who now have grandchildren.

Here are ways to celebrate Grandparents Day the safer and happier way at Megaworld Lifestyle Malls:

1.Great & Grand at Uptown Bonifacio

reat the grandparents to a grand life filled with crafts, feasts, and gifts at Uptown Bonifacio’s Great at Grand. Get thread-y to enjoy Grand Crafts, a crafts fair tailored for the grandparents where they can buy gifts and trinkets. For an intimate celebration, prepare a home feast for the grandparents with food selections at the Grand Feast. For those feeling extra generous, they can choose the best gift for their grandparents with the help of the Grand Gifts guide

2.Love for Grand at Eastwood City

Shower the grandparents on their special day with food, music, and love at Eastwood City’s Love for Grand. Keep the grandparents’ health in check with free online checkups at Health Check and try whipping out recipes that feature fresh ingredients from the outdoor markets at The Healthy Cookbook. For some groovy fun, enjoy music from the ‘70s – ’90s at Back to the Beats.

3.Grand Mornings at Forbes Town

Show a bright and warm kind of love for granny with early morning delights at Grand Mornings at Forbes Town. Take a ride through time with a display of vintage motorcycles and automobiles at the Sunrise Ride then look back at the good ol’ times at an alfresco breakfast get-together at A Grand Breakfast. For an extra sunny morning, seniors can enjoy exclusive breakfast deals by presenting a Senior Citizen ID or a photo with grandkids at participating establishments.

4.InstaGranny-ble Love at Lucky Chinatown

Celebrate an InstaGranny-ble Love at Lucky Chinatown and honor and appreciate Angkong and A-ma with well-deserved gifts and activities. At Golden Hits, guests can bring back their golden days with hits from the 1990s featuring the FilChi Community. They can also show their appreciation with gadgets fit for every kind of grandparent at Techy Granny. Gifting is also made more convenient and safe with Megan, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls’ personal shopper. Shoppers at home can surprise the grans with curated gift sets or show their care and concern with essential bundles, which can both be fulfilled by Megan.

5.Festa dei Nonni at McKinley Hill

Appreciate and return grandparents’ love with delightful gifts and treats at Festa dei Nonni: A Grandparents Day Celebration at McKinley Hill. Spoil the grandparents with gifts they will surely love at their Wrapped in Love and support Filipino artisans and craftsmen through a handicraft fair at Handmade with Love. Guests can also bond with their gran and gramps with Grow with Love, where they can grow their own garden through online lessons from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

6.Grandeur Fest at Newport Mall

Celebrate Grandparents’ Day with a fun exploration of Asian arts, cuisines, coffee and more at Newport Mall’s Grandeur Fest. Stop by and marvel at the rocking chair masterpieces made by S.I.L.Y.A at Art by the Garden: Gallery of Heritage. At the Grand Asian Fair, guests can shop from a wide selection of Asian food, drinks, crafts and more items guests can gift to their grandparents. Or simply treat them to their favorite Asian flavors at the Oriental Feast.

7.Always a Grand Time at Southwoods Mall

Show appreciation for grandparents with activities and treats at home with Southwoods Mall’s Always a Grand Time. If you’re thinking of the great ways you can show your love for the grandparents, you can treat them to sumptuous yet healthy dishes from restaurants at Southwoods with Healthy and Hearty or surprise them with succulent and bonsai plants at Granny’s Blooms, a fair by Philippines Bonsai Society. Plus, you can show off your granny’s best recipe and get a chance to win special prizes at Granny’s Kitchen.

8.Fresh and Grand at Festive Walk Mall

Delight in fresh and fun ways to celebrate Grandparents’ Day at Festive Walk Mall’s Fresh and Grand. For a healthy and hearty celebration, shop for fresh produce at the Fresh Market drive-thru market and bring home delicious yet healthy meals for the grandparents at A Grand Feast. For those at home, they can create fresh memories with their grandparents through fun-filled activities at A Grand Day at Home and get fresh tips on proper diet and health care from the experts of Medical City at Fit and Fab @ 50! Finally, guests can warm up their hearts with special video greetings from the Ilonggo kids for their grandparents.

9.Grand Moments at Alabang West Parade

Spend precious moments with the grandparents through heartwarming gifts and good times at Grand Moments by Alabang West Parade. Make lasting memories with gramp and granny inside a floral paradise at the Floral Grandeur installation. Surprise the grandparents with comfortable rocking chairs from the Grand Seats with S.I.L.Y.A. fair or spoil the grandparents with exclusive pampering packages as shown by the Grand Gift.

10.Growing in Grandparents’ Love at The Village Square Alabang

On their special day, send love to the grandparents with care packages, heartwarming gifts and more. The Village Square Alabang’s Growing in Grandparents’ Love makes this possible with Love in A Box, a care package of essential items that guests can have delivered to their grandparents. They can also browse The Grand Gift List for great gift ideas for grandparents day or pick the perfect plant for the grandparents with the help of the Plant of the Month list. For those who want to be a little crafty, they can learn how to create a handmade gift for their grandparents’ special day with Handmade Surprises. Shoppers can also learn important gardening skills in the online workshop Gardening Know-Hows or show their grandparents how much they care through different acts of love featured at Care Club.