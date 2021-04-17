Melco becomes first in Macau and the Philippines to receive

Melco Resorts & Entertainment announces it has become the first integrated resort operator in Macau and the Philippines to achieve the esteemed international third-party responsible gaming accreditation RG Check, with its entire integrated resort portfolio including Altira Macau, City of Dreams Macau, Studio City and City of Dreams Manila receiving the certification. Developed by the Responsible Gambling Council, RG Check is the world’s most comprehensive and rigorous responsible gaming accreditation program. It is designed to meet or exceed all existing responsible gaming regulatory requirements and is valid for three years. Accreditation is reviewed by a prestigious and independent panel of responsible gaming specialists.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO of Melco, said, “Responsible gaming continues to be at the core of our commitment to society as we continue to offer the highest standards of service whilst striving to ensure the provision of a safe and fair gaming experience for all our valued guests. We are committed to the development and maintenance of a culture of responsible gaming in every jurisdiction in which we operate, respecting and fully cooperating with international government and gaming regulators. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the organizers and our many dedicated colleagues who made this achievement possible.”

Ms. Shelley White, CEO of Responsible Gambling Council, said, “We commend Melco on demonstrating their commitment to responsible gaming and being the first operator to achieve RG Check accreditation for venues in Macau and the Philippines. RG Check is an important tool for continuous improvement, helping operators manage risk and increase the effectiveness of their RG programming. RGC is proud to be able to support Melco’s efforts in player education, employee training and harm minimization with evidence-based best practices in areas of responsible gaming.”