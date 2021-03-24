Meralco Business Centers to remain open, but customers advised to use hotline and social media

The Manila Electric Company (MERALCO) encouraged customers to send a personal message (PM) via Facebook Messenger, Twitter or call its 16211 hotline before going to Meralco Business Centers (BCs) for any inquiries and concerns on billing and payments as a precaution to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

This measure ensures that customers can save time and effort, but more importantly, minimizes any potential and unnecessary exposure to the virus.

The distribution utility has announced that its BCs will remain open from Monday to Friday, 7 am to 4 pm, and on Saturdays, from 7 am to 12 pm, beginning March 24 until further notice.

BCs will be closed from April 1 to 3 in observance of Maundy Thursday to Black Saturday.

Electric meter reading will still continue during this time, with Meralco readers working under the strict health guidelines of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

Meralco business operations, including meter reading activities, will continue despite stricter quarantine measures,” said Meralco VP for Corporate Communications and Spokesperson Joe Zaldarriaga. “Rest assured there will be strict implementation of health protocols in order to safeguard the health and safety of both customers and our personnel. This will ensure that actual consumption for the month will be billed accordingly.”

Meralco crews will also continue to be on standby 24/7 to respond to any emergencies and reports,” he added.

Meralco’s customer touchpoints include the Meralco website at www.MERALCO.com.ph, and its social media accounts on twitter @MERALCO, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MERALCO, and the Meralco Hotline at 16211. Customers can also send emails to customercare@meralco.com.ph.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

