Metrobank supports Pilipinas Kontra Gutom Movement

Metrobank, through its corporate social responsibility arm Metrobank Foundation, Inc. (MBFI), joins the Task Force Zero Hunger’s Pilipinas Kontra Gutom (PKG), aimed at ending massive hunger by 2030. Sustaining previous donations made to provide food for underprivileged families most affected by the pandemic, Metrobank contributed additional 50,000 meals to provide sustenance for the average-earners and poorest of poor.

An amount of more than PhP 2.5 million was coursed through Ronald McDonald’s House Charities (RMHC) Philippines for its McDonald’s Kindness Kitchen (MKK) program. The donation completes the target to provide over 100,000 meals to 50 cities and municipalities in the National Capital Region (NCR), Regions I, II, III, IV-A, V, VI, VIII, XI, and XII, including the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

To date, Metrobank, together with PKG and MKK has turned over almost 105,000 meals since November 2020. The distribution of meals will continue this month in Davao City, Tacloban and Palo, Leyte, and Antipolo, Rizal.

Led by Cabinet Secretary and Task Force Zero Hunger Chairman Karlo Nograles, PKG aims to address the problems on hunger and food security in the country especially during these times of crisis. A multi-sectoral movement, PKG is also committed to respond to the needs of communities during calamities and disasters through an efficient, systematic, and resilient relief operations. With the support of partner private institutions and non-government organizations, PKG shall ensure the availability and accessibility of food supplies, distribution of adequate nutrition to beneficiaries, and prompt assistance during crisis.

As one of PKG’s founding private sector members, MBFI president Aniceto Sobrepeña said, “We in the Metrobank Group seek to carry on our mission to uplift the lives of underprivileged Filipinos, especially now as our nation faces a long-drawn pandemic. Along with our partners from RMHC Philippines and Task Force Zero Hunger, we have made it our target to feed over 100,000 individuals in 50 cities and municipalities nationwide. Indeed, challenging times call for acts for solidarity and compassion. We are in the middle of a difficult period that demands kind thoughts and caring actions in equal measure.”

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Metrobank has been in the front lines in feeding poor families in the country. An amount of PhP 2 million was first donated to RMHC during the height of the enhanced community quarantine in March 2020. While another PhP 2 million was turned over during Metrobank’s Anniversary Grants Turnover in September last year. Through these donations, 80,000 meals were provided to individuals living in NCR as well as in Cebu and Davao provinces.