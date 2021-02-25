Xiaomi Philippines announces the release of Mi 11, Mi Vacuum Cleaner G10 and Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes- AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition

Global technology leader Xiaomi today announced the release of Mi 11 in the Philippines during a local online livestream earlier today.

The latest flagship in its popular Mi smartphone lineup is truly a premium device, debuting with some groundbreaking improvements over its predecessor, including a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 chipset, 108MP triple rear camera, cinematic audio, and 50W wireless charging. From March 13, Mi 11 will be available for purchase at an amazing price of PHP 36,990 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. At the same time, Xiaomi launched two new ecosystem products in the Philippines: Mi Vacuum Cleaner G10 and Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes- AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition.

“The Mi 11 is our interpretation of a perfect premium flagship smartphone. It continues the Mi series legacy of packing revolutionary features in a device with exceptional design and quality. We are excited that Mi 11 has set an important milestone for mobile photography and videography, to bring users a true ‘Movie Magic’ experience. The Mi 11 is definitely one of the key highlight releases within Xiaomi’s product universe this year, and we continue to challenge ourselves to deliver even more innovative products in the near future,” says Mr. K. M. Leong, Regional Head of Southeast Asia, Xiaomi.

Unleash your creative potential with a 108MP triple camera and a slew of advanced AI movie modes.

With remarkable new features for photography and videography, Mi 11 boasts the world’s highest resolution 108MP wide-angle camera sensor for its primary shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide angle camera and 5MP telemacro. On the front, a 20MP punch-hole front camera minimizes bezels on the home screen while still ensuring users look their best when snapping a selfie or video chatting with friends. Mi 11 also comes with improved night mode capabilities and offers photo night mode on three of its cameras: primary, ultra-wide, and front. Mi 11’s cutting-edge video night mode technology completely redefines industry standards with its RAW-level noise reduction for brighter night shooting.

Mi 11 features six one-click AI cinema features that make artsy shooting a breeze, from Parallel World to Freeze Frame Video and the Magic Zoom mode for real film buffs. On top of that, Mi 11 now offers studio-level shooting control with its HDR10+ recording and new Pro Time-lapse mode, capable of adjusting shutter speed, ISO, aperture and EV to handle even the most challenging lighting situations. Studio-level control also extends to editing with advanced AI features, including AI Erase 2.0 which allows users to remove unwanted objects or lines from images with one simple click.

See and hear every detail with striking 120Hz 6.81’’ AMOLED DotDisplay and SOUND BY Harman Kardon

Mi 11 features a premium 120Hz 6.81” AMOLED DotDisplay, offering one of the best screens on the market that has received an A+ rating as well as a best display award from DisplayMate. Xiaomi’s most advanced display shines with its WQHD+ ultra-high resolution, and 10-bit color technology allows for clearer and smoother color transitions. Mi 11 comes with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™ which safeguards against costly damage from falls and drops, and embraces an advanced dual anti-glare frosted finish that catches light, not fingerprints.

Simplicity meets convenience with its Super Resolution technology, which upgrades low resolution videos to WQHD+ quality without the worry of increased data consumption. Furthermore, Mi 11 delivers supreme cinematic audio, touting Harmon Kardon professionally tuned dual speakers.

Stay one step ahead with the world’s most advanced performance

Mi 11 was the first phone to feature the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888, redefining flagship performance with the world’s most advanced mobile platform. The Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 completely redefines premium processing standards with its Adreno™ 660 GPU, 6th generation Qualcomm® AI engine and X60 modem – blending AI technology with lightning fast 5G connectivity.

Featuring cutting-edge 5nm process technology, Mi 11 is faster, more powerful and more efficient than its predecessor. The device not only supports 2K/120fps/HDR gaming, but also sports an octa-core design, and ultra-large core Arm Cortex-X1 which ramps up performance dramatically. All that while its 3,200MHz LPDDR5 ensures incredible data transfer speed that has increased from 5,500Mbps to 6,400Mbps.

Equipped with the latest LiquidCool heat dissipation system, the device effortlessly deals with extreme gaming and other high-capacity operations while staying cool. At the same time, its 4600mAh (typ), the staggering triple combination of 55W wired, 50W wireless and 10W reverse charging and the compact but powerful 55W GaN charger included in the box, ensure that Mi 11 stays powered up for any adventure life throws your way.

Price and availability

Mi 11 comes in 8GB+256GB variant with enhanced LPDDR5 3200MHz RAM + UFS 3.1 storage. It will retail at PHP 36,990 starting from March 13, and will be available at Xiaomi official stores on Lazada and Shopee, and offline at Authorized Mi Stores and other official retailers in Philippines. Mi 11 will come in two color options: Midnight Gray and Horizon Blue.

Pre-order of the device starts on March 5 with the Open Sale starting on March 13. Customers who pre-order the Mi 11 on participating stores from March 5 will stand a chance of receiving a free Mi Desktop Monitor worth PHP 5,990 while those who order on Mi Stores during the Open Sale will get a free Mi Smart Speaker worth PHP 1,990. Mi 11 owners can avail of After Sales Premium Service worth Php 15,000 covering 2 years extended warranty and a 1-time free screen replacement within 1 year for their new Mi 11.

Introducing two new ecosystem products to the Xiaomi lineup – Mi Vacuum Cleaner G10 and Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition

Mi Vacuum Cleaner G10

The all-new Mi Vacuum Cleaner G10 is a powerful cleaning machine that features the newest digital motor that spins at 125,000rmp, creating a max of 150 air watts suction power (25% more than the previous generation) with HEPA filter with 99.97% whole filtration rate. It comes equipped with a real-time TFT screen – to display real-time status of modes, battery charging, language and defaults – for a smoother, clearer and accurate display for your cleaning experience. In addition, the Mi Vacuum Cleaner G10 also features a wall-mounted dock charging with detachable battery (up to 65 minutes on eco mode), smart torque, and 0.6L detachable dustbin.

Starting from February 26, Mi Vacuum Cleaner G10 will be priced at PHP 10,990 and available at Authorized Mi Stores and other official retailers in the Philippines. Early birds who purchase on February 26 at Authorized Mi Stores will get a Mi Automatic Foaming Soap Dispenser worth PHP 750 and a Mi x Simpleway Foaming Hand Soap worth PHP 250.

Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition

Urbanites now have a more convenient and fashionable way to get around town that’s sure to grab attention: Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition. The brand-new edition combines design elements from leading automobile companies with Xiaomi’s advanced scooter engineering, delivering on reliability, style and convenience without compromise. Riders can express their unique personalities with Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition’s striking teal accents and distinctive AMB branding near the rear wheel.

Boasting best-in-class performance, the all-new scooter can travel at a max speed of 25km/hr, and lasts up to 45km on a single charge. While design dominates, safety is at its core as the model features a reliable double braking system, pneumatic shock-absorbing inflatable tires, and built-in display for seamless monitoring. When users get where they’re going, they can simply fold it up and conveniently store it out of the way.

Starting from February 26, the Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition will be available for only PHP 34,990 at Xiaomi official stores in Lazada and Shopee and offline at Authorized Mi Stores and other official retailers in the Philippines.

Early birds who order on that day at Authorized Mi Stores get gifts like a Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor worth PHP 1,899.00, a Medium Mi Commuter Helmet worth PHP 1,200 or a Mi City Sling Bag worth PHP 699.