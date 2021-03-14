Mi 11 Sells Out In the Philippines

Xiaomi’s latest flagship phone the Mi 11 has sold out, highlighting the Philippine markets’ anticipation for the smartphone that promises to help content creators make movie magic. Xiaomi Philippines expresses their gratitude to the multitudes of Filipino Mi fans and is happy to be an enabler of igniting Filipino creativity.

Mi 11, the smartphone that surpassed its predecessors, debuted with a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 chipset, 108MP triple rear camera, cinematic audio, and 50W wireless charging. The Mi 11 comes in an 8GB+256GB variant with enhanced LPDDR5 3200MHz RAM + UFS 3.1 storage.

While stores may have sold out, those yearning for the chance to make movie magic with the Mi 11 can watch out for announcements on Xiaomi Philippines’ social media accounts.