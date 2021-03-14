Mi 11 Sells Out In the Philippines

0 comment

Xiaomi’s latest flagship phone the Mi 11 has sold out, highlighting the Philippine markets’ anticipation for the smartphone that promises to help content creators make movie magic. Xiaomi Philippines expresses their gratitude to the multitudes of Filipino Mi fans and is happy to be an enabler of igniting Filipino creativity.

The Mi 11, Xiaomi’s latest flagship smartphone, sold out in the Philippines

Mi 11, the smartphone that surpassed its predecessors, debuted with a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 chipset, 108MP triple rear camera, cinematic audio, and 50W wireless charging. The Mi 11 comes in an 8GB+256GB variant with enhanced LPDDR5 3200MHz RAM + UFS 3.1 storage.

While stores may have sold out, those yearning for the chance to make movie magic with the Mi 11 can watch out for announcements on Xiaomi Philippines’ social media accounts.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Absolut teams up with local Filipino artists to help uplift spirits

Team Orange 0 comments
It’s hard to look at the world today and deny that we are divided and conflicted. So many things are driving hate and negativity, tearing us apart when we all…

#ExtraCareAtHome at the core of Globe At Home’s services

Team Orange 0 comments Home & Living
Globe At Home continues to improve customer experience with #ExtraCareAtHome, focusing on proactive care at the core of its services – from inquiry, to installation, and more importantly, after sales.…

Jerry Yan and Shen Yue’s “Count Your Lucky Stars” to air on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, and TV5 starting March 15

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
The original Dao Ming Si, Jerry Yan, and the new generation Shan Chai, Shen Yue, will be spreading kilig to more viewers as their hit series, “Count Your Lucky Stars,”…

Smart dominates with best speed and mobile video experience in the Philippines

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Leading mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) continues to give subscribers the best mobile experience as it dominates the latest Mobile Network Experience Report by independent mobile analytics firm…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone