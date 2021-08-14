Mi 360° Home Security Camera and Xiaomi Home app gain BSI Kitemark™ certification

Global technology leader Xiaomi recently announced that Mi 360° Home Security Camera obtained the Kitemark™ Certification for Residential IoT Devices while the Xiaomi Home App obtained the Kitemark™ Certification for Secure Digital Applications from the British Standard Institution (BSI), the business improvement and standards company and the UK’s National Standards body.

Obtaining the Kitemark™ certifications means that Xiaomi products are in compliance with the best security practices, including the EN303645 standard issued by European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI). It marks another milestone for Xiaomi’s relentless effort in protecting information security and privacy of its consumers.

Frank Zhang, Managing Director at BSI Greater China, commented, “We are glad to see that Xiaomi has achieved the Kitemark™ certifications for its Mi 360° Home Security Camera and Xiaomi Home app. Xiaomi has put great efforts to embed international security standard into its products and build trust with consumers. BSI is looking forward to work with Xiaomi in the future and enhance the IoT ecosystem development by instilling more trust elements between brands and consumers.”

The Kitemark™ is a product and service quality trademark which is owned and operated by BSI. It conducts technical testing and security audits for IoT systems based on the ETSI/EN303645 standard, providing consumers with a fast and simple way to identify secure and trust-worthy IoT devices.

The Mi 360° Home Security Camera (PHP 1,990) is an upgraded 3MP home security camera with 2K high definition resolution for more natural images. It has a 360-degree full angle vision with a dual motor design, multiple-layer home security and support enhanced infrared night vision with a built-in 940nm infrared fill light. Its F1.4 large aperture greatly increases the light input volume to capture most of image details and it also has AI human motion detection and AI face recognition to easily identify family and friends. The Mi 360° Home Security Camera is available in Authorized Xiaomi Stores nationwide for only P1,990.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Home app helps homeowners manage their intelligent devices. The app allows users to add new devices with a few easy steps, set up and perform intelligent tasks wherever they are, and get the status of devices in real time. The app is available at (add where we can download here).

Xiaomi owns the world’s leading consumer AIoT platform with more than 351 million connected devices and 49 million users*. Seeing user data security and privacy as its top priority, Xiaomi has established a comprehensive management and technology framework protecting data security. Xiaomi’s Mi AIoT platform has been certified with both the ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management Standard and the ISO/IEC 27701 Privacy Information Management System by BSI. At the same time, Xiaomi published the Cyber Security Baseline for Consumer Internet of Things Devices and Xiaomi IoT Privacy White Paper**, introducing security and privacy policies and practices of the company in a comprehensive way.

Cui Baoqiu, Xiaomi Vice President and Chairman of Xiaomi Security and Privacy Committee, said, “Mi 360° Home Security Camera and Xiaomi Home app are good examples of how we have been implementing the security and privacy framework in practice. Based on the advanced security testing by BSI Lab as well as security audits, the Institution has verified that the tested products are developed in accordance with the strictest security and privacy principles. We reaffirm that the protection of users’ data and privacy has always been our priority, and the commitment applies to all the markets where we operate.”

* As of 31 March, 2021, excluding smartphones and laptops.

** Xiaomi Cyber Security Baseline for Consumer Internet of Things and Xiaomi IoT Privacy White Paper can be downloaded at https://trust.mi.com/.