Microsoft Philippines recognized among HR Asia’s ‘Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020’

Microsoft Philippines was recently named one of the ‘Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020’ by HR Asia. The organization was recognized for its performance in workplace excellence, human capital development, and outstanding employee engagement.

“This award means everything to us as an organization both globally, and here in the Philippines. We exist to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more—a mission that only comes to life through our people,” said Jan Philippe Tanchi, Human Resources Director of Microsoft Philippines. “We’re proud to receive this great distinction and are committed to continue providing our people with an inclusive workplace and community that lives up to our values, and empowers them to be their best, most authentic selves every day.”

HR Asia is one of the most recognizable and authoritative HR publications in the world. Their ‘Best Companies to Work for in Asia’ awards is the largest program of its kind in Asia and is held annually across 11 markets throughout the region, including Cambodia, China, Hong-Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

This year, the awarding ceremonies were conducted virtually for the first time on December 31, 2020 due to the pandemic. The event highlighted the extraordinary efforts of organizations that exemplified dedication to their employees, especially in what has been a year of uncertainty and unprecedented challenges.

“We must never forget the sacrifices by our own employees to keep the economy going. Since 2013 we have recognized companies that placed their employees front and center in everything they do. This year is no different. The recipients of this year’s awards have shown not only are you the best companies to work for in Asia but more importantly, you are able to show empathy and care for your employees during the darkest moments of fear and uncertainty,” said Datuk William Ng, Group Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Business Media International, the publisher of HR Asia.

The awards were judged by the affirmative answers of employees based on HR Asia’s proprietary Total Engagement Assessment Model (TEAM), which surveys 1.5 million employees across Asia. TEAM uses a 5-point scoring scale from employee feedback based on the three areas of employee engagement:

• Collective Organization for Real Engagement (CORE) – culture and ethics, leadership and organization, and active initiative

• Self: Heart, Mind and Soul – emotional engagement (heart), intention & motivation (mind), and behavior & advocacy (soul)

• Group: Think, Feel and Do – collective consciousness (think), workplace sentiment (mind), and team dynamics (do)

Microsoft Philippines quickly shifted to a remote workforce in light of COVID-19, ensuring the safety and wellbeing of its employees early on. Throughout the pandemic, employees and their families were given free access to health & wellness resources to care for their mental well-being. In addition, they’ve continuously introduced engagement and enrichment programs and initiatives to maintain employee morale.