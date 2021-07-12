Mid-Year Madness At MR.D.I.Y.

Yes, you heard it right. It is not just a one- or two- or three-day sale. MR.D.I.Y. is slashing up to 30% off on select products this whole month of July! No need to stay up all night just to add items in your cart or beat the rushers over weekend sales. With MR.D.I.Y.’s mid-year Mabuhay Super Sale, you can plan your trip to any of its 157 stores across the country this month and score amazing deals.

Understanding the need to properly manage expenses during these difficult times, MR.D.I.Y. aims to help its valued customers by extending its markdown season for a full month nationwide. This gives every Filipino the opportunity to check out discounted items and plan their budget and visit to a store nearby. With its diverse range of products at always low prices, MR.D.I.Y. guarantees that you and every member of your family will find an item that you will surely love.

If you were not able to get your dad a Father’s Day gift, it is never too late to get him that tool he has been eyeing or maybe a USB rechargeable hair clipper to get him that long-overdue haircut. With always low prices, and now additional discounts at MR.D.I.Y., you can even stretch your budget to also get mom a new set of baking pans and kitchen tools. Still adjusting to work-from-home set-up? You can now upgrade your workspace without spending too much. Drop by a MR.D.I.Y. store near you and get some of your work essentials at the lowest prices in the market.

Can’t wait to see all the great deals? Head to MR.D.I.Y.’s official website at www.mrdiy.com/ph or its official Facebook page @mrdiyPH and check out the featured items to ensure that your upcoming visit will be fast, safe and efficient. See you at your favorite MR.D.I.Y. store nationwide. Happy shopping!