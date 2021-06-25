Midea reshapes the air conditioning landscape with world’s first U-shaped aircon

The conventional window-type air conditioner as we know has just been changed and reshaped.

Midea, the world’s largest manufacturer of home appliances, has unveiled the world’s first U-Shaped Inverter Window Air Conditioner in the Philippines.

More than its aesthetic shape and design, Midea U greatly reduces the buzzing noise that is standard in traditional air conditioning units. Its breakthrough U-shaped design cleverly divides the unit into two parts – locating the compressor in a separate compartment allowing the ultra-quiet operations as low as 42 decibels. The unique design gives the user the quietness of a split-type air conditioner, with the convenience of a window-type unit. Even librarians would approve of this whisper-quiet air condition.

Truly one of a kind, the U-Shaped Inverter has bagged the International Forum Design Award in 2019.

“The Midea U is a landmark product that reflects our company’s commitment to think outside the box to develop home appliance solutions that make people’s lives better,” said Philip Trapaga, CMIP chief executive officer and general manager. “Aside from literally reshaping the future of window-type aircons, we expect this trailblazing product to set the new standard in terms of design, cooling, efficiency and comfort.”

Packed with a combination of advanced features that makes it a perfect match for today’s millennials and families, the Midea U is loaded with specifications for superior cooling, noise reduction, energy efficiency and easy installation.

“Midea U is designed to liberate users as it provides all the features that consumers look for in today’s smart world of appliances,” shared Bianca Fusana, product manager. “We hope that with the Midea U- Inverter, customers can enjoy its advance features, whether they’re bonding with family, working from home or enjoying the comfort of a good night’s sleep.”

Midea U features a strong airflow, allowing you to feel the cold air for up to 20 feet away. The full DC inverter technology helps rapidly cool the room.

It also promises to be energy-efficient— its patented full inverter technology achieves substantial energy savings compared to traditional AC units. It’s the first window AC to be awarded the coveted US’ Energy Star’s Most Efficient 2021 certification.

This smart home appliance also delivers added comfort and convenience, as it can be controlled via voice commands on Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa or control with your smartphone from anywhere with the Midea Air mobile app.

Installing is easy, just like any conventional window type air con, just fit and secure the unit into the previously prepared AC opening hole, and set in place, as directed in installation manual.

So, if you’re looking to make an upgrade to a quieter and more energy-efficient air conditioning unit, you can get it now at a very special introductory price with free delivery perks! Visit Midea Philippines’ official website at www.mideaph.com or Midea’s official Lazmall store in Lazada at www.lazada.com.ph/midea. After the introductory price offer, you can bring home a Midea U at P31,595 (SRP) for 1HP capacity, and P34,695 (SRP) for 1.5HP capacity.