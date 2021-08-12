Midrange King HUAWEI nova 8 and 8i with 64MP AI Quad-camera Opens for Pre-orders in the Philippines

The midrange king is back! Huawei Philippines is going to release its “Super Smartphone” HUAWEI nova 8 and 8i soon in the Philippines and it is available for pre-order now until August 26, 2021, via Huawei Store, Lazada, Shopee, and Huawei Experience Stores nationwide.

Coming in a premium and superb re-designed aesthetic that adopts the fashionable design sense of the P Series, the HUAWEI nova 8 and 8i smartphones provide an upgraded AI 64MP quad-camera to help users of all skill levels to create, as well as a HUAWEI Edgeless Display that delivers an immersive viewing experience. To top this off, the pioneering 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge technology means users can recharge rapidly to keep up with uninterrupted gaming and entertainment.

Immersive Viewing Experience

HUAWEI nova 8i has an excellent 6.67” HUAWEI Edgeless Display for clarity whether for video playback or games. This 1080 x 2376, FHD+ display presents true-to-life colors and vivid details. With an impressive 94.7% screen-to-body ratio, it offers unparalleled visual immersion.

The new nova smartphone comes with an upgraded Eye Comfort feature that has passed TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. It can filter out harmful blue lights while minimizing yellow discoloration. The display also supports a 180Hz touch sample rate for maximum responsiveness so you can gain an advantage in games.

HUAWEI nova 8 features, on the other hand, has a 6.57-inch curved OLED screen that supports a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth content viewing and a 240Hz touch sampling rate that enables lower touch delay. The display also supports the AI-aided mistouch prevention, making it a great device for webpage browsing, gaming, and video playback.

Power-packed 64MP AI Quad Camera

Huawei has packed a 64MP AI Quad Camera setup into HUAWEI nova 8 and 8i, with a high-resolution rear camera to help you get the perfect shots and HD video content. HUAWEI nova 8i is fitted with a 1/1.7-inch sensor, the 64MP High-Res Main Camera lets you easily capture clear pictures with crisp details and supports direct output of 64 MP high-res photos. The 120° Ultra-Wide Angle Camera allows users to pack more content into every photo whether during a hike or family gathering, while with the Macro Camera you can take a close-up shot at finer details just 4cm from the lens. When exploring after dark, HUAWEI nova 8i is there for you, too. It supports Super Night Shot 2.0 so you can snap standout photos easily when walking through colorful city streets at night.

Inside the Nebular Camera System of HUAWEI nova 8 is a powerful quad-camera consisting of a 64MP HD Main Camera, 8MP Ultra-Wide angle Camera, 2MP Macro Camera, and 2MP Bokeh Camera, which lets users capture when exploring. This high-resolution also gives you more freedom to refine your photography and explore your creativity with post-editing. Be sure to also try out the Dual-View Video feature on HUAWEI nova 8, which adds a fun and unique touch to your videos.

Lightning-fast charging with 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge Technology

HUAWEI nova 8 runs fast and smooth no matter for browsing social feeds or playing games. It doesn’t easily get heated either, thanks to the 3D graphene cooling technology. Even when binge-watching, HUAWEI nova 8 has it covered with its superb heat dissipation capacity.

The 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge support saves users the trouble of charging the device frequently, especially during games and movies. The HUAWEI nova 8 can be charged to 60 percent in just 15 minutes and 100 percent in 35 minutes, while the HUAWEI nova 8i can be charged to 68% in just 20 minutes and can be fully charged in just 38 minutes. Plus, power-saving AI algorithms provide battery management for mobile tasks so you can make better use of the battery for games and entertainment that last throughout the day. In the time it takes to have breakfast or a cup of coffee, users can have the phone fully charged and ready to go.

Smart Huawei ecosystem empowers you to stay connected

Running on the latest EMUI, HUAWEI nova 8 and 8i smartphones offer a smart and seamless experience. The trusted, innovative, and secure HUAWEI AppGallery is available on HUAWEI nova 8 and 8i, where users can download a wide range of high-quality apps including TikTok, GCash, Instagram, Shopee, foodpanda, Lazada, and more popular apps that can be found through this link. You can also enjoy a better experience by installing “Petal Search”, a search engine tool reimagined for a better browsing experience. And this is where you can download apps like Mobile Legends, Facebook, Zoom, and Netflix.

With MeeTime, users can have high-quality video calls with Huawei device users, while sharing the screen in real-time and add mark-ups on it. Under Multi-screen Collaboration, the HUAWEI nova 8 can also be connected with a PC to form a powerful Super Device. Once connected, the PC can access mobile files, while the smartphone can function as the PC’s thumb device, making cross-device file management easier than ever.

Thanks to the powerful Huawei ecosystem, HUAWEI nova 8 and 8i smartphones offer a smarter digital experience when connected with Huawei earphones, smartwatches, tablets, and other devices, enabling users to fully enjoy the convenience and efficiency brought by technology.

Pre-order the HUAWEI nova 8 and 8i now!

The HUAWEI nova 8 and 8i will be available for pre-order starting today, August 12 until August 26, 2021, via online Huawei Store, Lazada, Shopee, or through Huawei Experience Stores nationwide.

Get the HUAWEI nova 8i in Moonlight Silver, Interstellar Blue, or Starry Black for PHP 13,999 and get exclusive pre-order freebies such as HUAWEI Band 4 worth PHP 1890, Wireless Charging Lamp worth PHP 2,499, and Huawei Cloud storage with benefits up to PHP 2,308. Or preorder the HUAWEI nova 8 in Blush Gold for PHP 19,999 to get free HUAWEI 12000 40W SuperCharge Power Bank worth PHP 3,990 and Huawei Cloud storage with benefits up to PHP 2,308.

Pre-order HUAWEI nova 8i at PHP 13,999: Online Huawei Store: https://tinyurl.com/y4nkyve6 Shopee: https://tinyurl.com/2u565w8h Lazada:https://tinyurl.com/3et3wcys

Pre-order HUAWEI nova 8 at PHP 19,999: Online Huawei Store: https://tinyurl.com/y4nkyve6 Shopee: https://tinyurl.com/etmx4xjb Lazada: https://tinyurl.com/2myy7b2y



To know more details, watch the upcoming launch of the HUAWEI nova 8 and 8i on Huawei’s Official FaceBook Page on August 13, 6 PM. The online event will be graced by your favorite social media personalities Benedict Cua, Bella Racelis, and Maris Racal. More discounts, surprises, and giveaways await you so don’t miss this!