MILO champions plastic neutrality to achieve a waste-free future

MILO has achieved one year of plastic neutrality, collecting, and recovering the equivalent amount of plastics it had generated—and diverting away from landfills and oceans. As part of the Kasambuhay For The Environment initiative, the country’s favorite powdered chocomalt milk drink committed that for every pack of MILO that consumers enjoy, the brand will collect and process an equivalent amount of plastic packaging. Aside from being the Kasambuhay of athletes, MILO is also proud to be a Kasambuhay for the environment and has helped pilot Nestlé-wide efforts that champion plastic reduction, such as using paper bands to hold its packages together, shifting from plastics to paper bands, and shifting to paper straws for its ready-to-drink products.

Plastic usage has been deeply embedded in our culture so much that almost everything we buy is first packed and sold in plastic such as the sachets of our favorite products. The great thing about plastics, however, is also its worst; its built-to-last properties mean that it is equally hard to recycle and, when left unchecked, can leave a negative impact on our planet. Aside from making sure our equivalent amount of plastics does not end up in nature, and in line with Nestle’s shared vision of a waste-free future, MILO believes that a healthy and greener environment starts with championing the right behavior towards waste management through education and is calling upon consumers to contribute to its cause of keeping plastics away from landfills and oceans.

“As we continue nourishing kids with nutritious energy and the inspiration to grow with sports, we also recognize our responsibility to the world they live in. We believe in being Champions on and off the court and, together with our Nestlé family, are committed to achieving a waste-free future. Celebrating one year of plastic neutrality is an important milestone for us but we still believe that we can all do more together for the environment,” said Veronica Cruz, MILO Business Executive Officer, Senior Vice President, Nestle Philippines, Inc.

Harping on the values of teamwork and a champion attitude, MILO has thought of three simple ways for you to also be a Kasambuhay for the environment:

COLLECT

After enjoying a cup of MILO, collect and clean the plastic wastes such as sachets, wrappers, plastic bags, and cling wraps.

DROP OFF

Instead of throwing it directly into the trash bin, bring your plastic wastes to collection points near you, including junk shops, malls, condominiums, and NGOs. Visit nes.tl/KasambuhayForTheEnvironment for a list of plastic collection points near you.

SHARE

Spread awareness to your friends, family, and fellow champions on how they too can contribute to a waste-free future. You can also help the members of your community by sharing information on plastic collection points around your area via this link: rplr.co/PlasticDropPH.

As it takes a nation of champions to make a lasting impact on the environment, MILO invites everyone to do more together towards building a greener and better community, and achieving a waste-free future. Nestlé Philippines and its family of trusted nutritious brands, like MILO, have collected and processed 27 thousand tons of plastic waste since August 2020. By 2025, the company is committed to make their packaging recyclable or reusable, as well as reduce the use of virgin plastics by one-third.