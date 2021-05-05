Mimi & Bros curates special celebration bundle for Mother’s Day

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, Mimi & Bros is serving up the “Happy” on mom’s special day with its exclusive comfort food bundle to get the party going at home.

Known as a fresh and lively spot that allows al fresco dining on 32nd Street at BGC, Mimi & Bros has made a smooth transition into deliveries with a roster of exciting, comforting bundles that bring cozy and Instagram-worthy moments right to the dining table.

The latest one is the Mother’s Day Bundle which includes one whole Cheesy Fried or Truffle Honey Butter Chicken, one Burnt Basque Cheesecake and three side dishes of your choice for only Php990.00.

Appetizers available are Chicken Fingers with Molten Cheese Dip, Croquettes, Chili Fries, Mozzarella Sticks, Corn Dogs, Buffalo Wings, or Bobby’s Honey Lime Wings, which come at an additional cost of Php250.00.

Chef Ed Bugia, the head of the Food & Beverage division of MFT Group of Companies which owns Mimi & Bros, says, “Surely, for our Moms, it has to be extra special. When we created this bundle, we wanted it to be complete yet affordable at the same time. We have our Signature Fried Chicken in the flavor of their choice. And what’s a celebration without a cake, so our bestselling Burnt Basque Cheesecake was the perfect choice.

“At Mimi & Bros, we’ve always been about serving up happiness. Our restaurant interior, our staff, and most importantly, our food are all centered in bringing that kind of joy to our customers. We’ve gone through great lengths to best be able to translate that sense of celebration into our deliveries. It made sense to make our packaging as well thought out and as fun-filled as possible,” he states.

“We’re always thinking of ways to make people happy with our food,” Bugia adds.

Mimi & Bros prides itself as a restaurant that specializes in comfort food and what better way to celebrate Mom’s special day than with a complete comfort food bundle that can be delivered right to the comfort of their home.

For those looking for a change of scenery and a different kind of experience for mom, Mimi & Bros also offers a unique Park n Munch experience at Crossroads BGC. Orders can be placed through Facebook Messenger, making the transaction as safe and seamless as possible.

Pre-order your Mother’s Day bundle now for delivery on Mother’s Day weekend, May 7-9. Visit m.me/mimiandbros or type Mimi & Bros on Messenger.