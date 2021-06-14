Mimi & Bros delivers happiness with a Father’s Day meat-filled feast bundle, “Dad Box”

With Father’s Day inching closer, preparations are in place to make Dad feel like the king he is. Mimi & Bros, a comfort food restaurant situated in BGC, brings happiness with a special bundle they call the Dad Box that is available for delivery on dad’s special day!

There’s no arguing that our fathers deserve a feast on this special day and we are aware that dads are the quintessential lovers of meat. Thus, on Father’s Day, there’s no escaping the ever so infamous Dad Bod because Mimi & Bros puts together the Dad Box that highlights meats as the ultimate comfort food.

All for a steal at PHP 2100, the Dad Box is a surefire way to make dad happy instantly when he enjoys different variations of meat to his heart’s content. Included in the Dad box are Mimi & Bros’ signature Fried Chicken, Pork Ribs, Buffalo Wings and a Sausage with Sweet Corn and Pickles as the sides.

Mimi & Bros Fried Chicken is made with quarter chickens brined overnight, breaded with a delectable mix of buttermilk herbs and spices then fried until perfectly crispy. Its Barbecue Pork Ribs are marinated St. Louis style, slow cooked and served in classic BBQ sauce.

The savory sausage in the treat is created with premium spices and is smoked to perfection. To finish, the Dad Box is completed with buttery Japanese style sweet corn, and tangy, crisp pickles. As a special treat for dads, the Dad Box comes with a free 300-ml bottle of Bombay Sapphire Gin.

The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach and Mimi & Bros undeniably ensures Dad’s happiness on his special day. Just order via Mimi & Bros Messenger account m.me/mimiandbros one day in advance and the delivery to the preferred destination will be arranged.

Mimi & Bros is also accepting table reservations and dine-in customers. The restaurant assures strict safety and sanitary protocols with plenty of room for al fresco or outdoor dining.