Mitsubishi Valenzuela and Mitsubishi Global City setting the bar of excellence

There’s no stopping Autohub Group of Companies from growing their dealerships stable. Two new additions under Global Excellence Motors Inc. (Mitsubishi Autohub), have finally opened its doors to the public today. From North to South, Mitsubishi Valenzuela and Mitsubishi Global City got you covered and are definitely ready to give everyone an exceptional customer service.

“It is with great pride and honor to finally have the Mitsubishi brand in the Autohub Group. It was indeed a challenging experience for us given the tough lockdown situation. With all the support from Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation combined with Autohub Group’s 22 years of automotive experience, I am very positive that we can contribute to the promise, positioning and prestige of Mitsubishi here in our country amidst this global pandemic,” says Willy Tee Ten, President and Dealer Principal of Global Excellence Motors Inc. (Mitsubishi Autohub).

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation President and CEO, Mr. Takeshi Hara commended the newest addition to their ever-growing MMPC network. “The opening of these two new dealerships in the middle of the pandemic is a testament of our confidence in the management capabilities of the Autohub Group and as our optimism in seeing economic recovery. Further, we applaud the Autohub Group for the job opportunities for more Filipinos generated by this expansion.”

Likewise, Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation Executive Vice President for Sales and Marketing Division Mr. Takanobu Suzuki also gave his congratulatory message. “This strategic dealer expansion in the heart of Bonifacio Global City and Valenzuela City ensures that our quality products and top-notch aftersales services are now within an arm’s reach to more Filipinos in key areas in the metro.”

The new Mitsubishi Global City Showroom is at the heart of the central business district of Bonifacio Global City, located at Block 15 Rizal Drive, Crescent Park West, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. An area of 3,800 sqm. with a 5-car showroom display and an aftersales facility that can accommodate up to 48 vehicles for service daily. While the new Mitsubishi Valenzuela Showroom, located at 260B McArthur Highway, Dalandanan, Valenzuela City, stands on a 3,959 sqm. area, featuring a 7-car showroom display for brand new vehicles and an aftersales facility which can accommodate 50 incoming cars for service daily.