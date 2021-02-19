MNL48 to reveal Top 16 and Center Girl on ‘It’s Showtime’ this February 20

The excitement continues to escalate for MNL48 fans as the hit Pinoy all-girl group’s top 16 and Center Girl will finally be announced this Saturday, live (February 20) on “It’s Showtime.”

The announcement this coming Saturday is the culmination of a series of announcements of the group’s new members selected through its Third General Election that was participated in by its avid fans and supporters.

Leading up to the anticipated event this coming weekend, the group announced its new performers ranked 17 to 48 last February 13 on “It’s Showtime Online Universe.”

Girls ranked 37 to 48 will serve as the group’s Kenkyuusei or select trainees, while those who made it to the 33rd to 36th places will become official members and reserves to MNL48’s new Undergirls and Senbatsu. The girls who ranked 17th to 32nd will be hailed as the Third Generation Undergirls and also be featured in their 7th Single Coupling Song.

Along with this, the group also hailed its rank 17 member, Cole Somera, as its Coupling Song Center.

Whose fans’ oshis will be MNL48’s Senbatsu (Top 16) and Center Girl? Find out as the group announces the final results of the general election live on “It’s Showtime” this Saturday (February 20) on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC.

MNL48 is one of the country’s most-followed P-Pop groups. It recently released its sixth single, “River,” which has a music video that has already garnered over 1.2 million streams on YouTube. Its newest R&B and hip-hop sub-unit trio, Baby Blue (helmed by MNL48’s Jan, Amy, and Coleen), recently released the music video of their second single “Negastar,” following the chart success of their debut song “Sweet Talking Sugar” in Japan.