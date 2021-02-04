MNL48 unveils Third Generation members, New Center Girl this February

The long wait is over for the fans of MNL48 as the group finally reveals its Third Generation members, their rankings, as well as its new Senbatsu and Center Girl in its Third General Election happening on “It’s Showtime” and “It’s Showtime Online Universe” on the first three Saturdays of February.

The three-day event kicks off this Saturday (February 6) with a video announcement of the group’s new Top 48, who will revealed in no particular order on “It’s Showtime Online Universe’s” YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Fans should also look forward to the announcement of members ranked 48 to 17, which will be streamed live the next Saturday (February 13) on “It’s Showtime Online Universe” as well.

On February 20, MNL48’s Third Generation Senbatsu (Top 16) and Center Girl will be revealed live on “It’s Showtime” on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC.

MNL48’s new rankings for the Third General Election are based on the results of fan voting that ended last November 30, 2020. Elections are done regularly to give their fans the power to decide which girls deserve to be in the Top 48.

Which of the fans’ oshis made it to the top of the list? Continue to follow the journey of MNL48, the Philippines’ first-ever idol group, and join the conversation online by using the hashtag #MNL48ThirdGeneralElection.

This is just one of the many surprises in store for fans this year, after MNL48 opened 2021 with a new milestone: their latest single “River” just earned one million views on YouTube.

Catch MNL48’s Third General Election this February on “It’s Showtime Online Universe’s” Facebook page and YouTube channel, and on “It’s Showtime” on A2Z channel on digital and analog broadcast. Viewers can also catch the show on Kapamilya Channel on cable and satellite TV (SKY channel 8 on SD and channel 167 on HD, Cablelink channel 8, G Sat Direct TV channel 22, and most cable operator-members under Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association), on Kapamilya Online Live daily on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, and on the iWantTFC app (iOS and Android) and on iwanttfc.com. Viewers outside of the Philippines can also catch it on The Filipino Channel on cable and IPTV.