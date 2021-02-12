Moira Dela Torre, PLDT Home collaborate for Valentine’s music video

The most streamed Filipina artist on Spotify Moira Dela Torre collaborates with PLDT Home for the music video of her latest single “Pag-ibig ang Piliin,” composed and arranged by award-winning songwriter Jonathan Manalo. As the voice for PLDT Home’s campaign this Valentine’s Day, Moira once again captivates the hearts with a song that speaks the true meaning of love.

In its Valentine’s Campaign, PLDT Home highlights the importance of choosing to love amidst all circumstances and challenges. While the internet and social media have become important platforms for free expression and open dialogue, the #ChooseToLove campaign reminds everyone to always choose love over hate, divisiveness, fear and rejection.

This new song is a bright ray of light that is much needed today. It tells us that love is the most powerful choice through its moving lines.

“Kahit na ‘di natin alam ang bukas

Kahit ‘di sumikat ang araw at bumuhos ang ulan

Kahit hindi umayon ang tadhana

Isang tawag mo lang, pupuntahan nasaan ka man.

Ganyan ang tunay na pag-ibig ‘di takot sa mundo

Ipaglalaban kita hanggang sa dulo

Pag-ibig ang pipiliin ko.”

Moira notes that she was “honored to be chosen by PLDT Home” to sing this new song. She continues that the message of the song is what she has been trying to embody in the many years that she has been an artist.

Songwriter and music arranger Jonathan Manalo shares that the main message of the song highlights the ultimate power of love that changes and conquers all. He says, “This a love song that puts emphasis on ‘Love’ that is worth fighting for. Love against all odds, even if the world seems to disapprove, no one can question the power of a person’s great true love. When you choose to fight for love, it is the ultimate power, nothing, no one can stand in your way.” The song was also co-written by singer-songwriter Trisha Denise.

Get ready to be inspired to choose love this Valentine’s season. Watch Moira’s latest music video directed by Benedict Mariategue and produced by Playback Productions for PLDT Home.

